Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(PennLive)   These 6th grader fights are getting way out of hand
    Scary, Assault, face of an 11-year-old girl, 11-year-old girl's mother, Felony, Crime, Rowland Academy school, Battery, Marlaina Lucas  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And stuff like this makes me grateful I don't have children
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first rule of sixth-grader fight club is you don't talk about sixth-grader fight club.
 
Mare_Imbrium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who just carries a bottle of bleach around in their car??
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mare_Imbrium: Who just carries a bottle of bleach around in their car??


Mom's who do the laundry? At a laundry mat.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mare_Imbrium: Who just carries a bottle of bleach around in their car??


Hey. The 01/06 guys were carrying half filled bottles of gasoline in their pickups and that's just A-Ok. I wouldn't judge this woman so harshly.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucas spent Monday night in prison after the attack

Wut?
 
Mare_Imbrium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mare_Imbrium: Who just carries a bottle of bleach around in their car??

Mom's who do the laundry? At a laundry mat.


That makes sense.

I don't like using bleach in the wash. I have had some cases where I got bleach spots on subsequent loads. My husband disagrees with me that there's a risk.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Lucas spent Monday night in prison after the attack

Wut?


Maybe she was out on day release to attack the student?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alechemist: And stuff like this makes me grateful I don't have children


Same here, as far as I know I don't.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Simpsons eye bleach
Youtube FcAY7pB0SqY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mare_Imbrium: waxbeans: Mare_Imbrium: Who just carries a bottle of bleach around in their car??

Mom's who do the laundry? At a laundry mat.

That makes sense.

I don't like using bleach in the wash. I have had some cases where I got bleach spots on subsequent loads. My husband disagrees with me that there's a risk.


Hum. I think I jacked up a exes blouse like that.  But. Asssumed it was the softener.

Got. Watch the order I do the loads. From now on.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Got. Watch the order I do the loads. From now on.

Those usually go away if you wipe em down with a wet cloth right after.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: waxbeans:

Got. Watch the order I do the loads. From now on.

Those usually go away if you wipe em down with a wet cloth right after.


What?
In my experience exposing jizz to water makes it stick more.
 
patcarew
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Six times seven is forty two, and Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania.
 
