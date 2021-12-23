 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(BBC-US)   What better place to distill your own spirit, than a quaint little Scottish village. Yeah, about that   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Economics, assistant director of fraud investigation, Fraud, criminal trade, International trade, Nursing, United Kingdom, Drinking counterfeit alcohol  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 24 Dec 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's just a big batch of hand sanitizer officer
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Making vodka in Scotland? String the bastard up!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Making vodka in Scotland? String the bastard up!


In Braveheart, that one guy he decapitated in that first really big battle? In real life, William Wallace skinned him and turned him into a belt. Just putting that out there.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greenock is a quaint little village now?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't even real fake vodka. It was some God-awful concoction of industrial chemicals.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
88 gallons seized?  Way to ruin one Farker's long weekend
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.