 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NPR)   Time to upgrade your mask   (npr.org) divider line
9
    More: PSA, Masks, Infectious disease, Respirator, Infection, Surgical mask, Cloth masks, Respiratory system, contagious omicron  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2021 at 12:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And virus particles from an infectious person can linger in the air indoors for minutes or even hours after they leave a room in some situations, says Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University. "I think that people need to realize that transmission here can happen even when you're not near somebody," he says.

Ok. I thought I was generally decently educated on this subject but had no clue about this fact. That's some scary shiat. Worse yet for the unvaccinated.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
common colds are usually transmissable like that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For all the people that actually still wear masks
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
dang it, that means shaving
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mask up and stay safe Farkers ..
 
kab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll just skip going to public indoor places completely, thanks.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kab: I'll just skip going to public indoor places completely, thanks.


Yup, me too. Really been getting to know the INFP in me
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.