(The Morning Call)   Car crashes into Bethlehem home. Jeezus   (mcall.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Do you hear what I hear?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the Christmas Star

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He got here early this year!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I swear the house swerved right in front of me!
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [pbs.twimg.com image 552x336]

Do you hear what I hear?


Hello, I'd like to speak to the manger.
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are some serious hills in that town- it's surprising this doesn't happen a lot more.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: fluffy_pope: [pbs.twimg.com image 552x336]

Do you hear what I hear?

Hello, I'd like to speak to the manger.


Hello, police? I'd like to report a crèche.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We three kings of Orient are
One on a bicycle, one in a car,
One on a scooter blowing his hooter
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: Hawk the Hawk: fluffy_pope: [pbs.twimg.com image 552x336]

Do you hear what I hear?

Hello, I'd like to speak to the manger.

Hello, police? I'd like to report a crèche.


Jenkins, this looks like a myrrhder.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rough town

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: fluffy_pope: [pbs.twimg.com image 552x336]

Do you hear what I hear?

Hello, I'd like to speak to the manger.


What farking hicks would put their newborn child to sleep in a goddamn filthy manger? Someone ought to call CPS on them.
 
sonnyboy11
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jeezus...
What?

Mel Brooks waits at The Last Supper / History of the World 1981
Youtube HLSDsyTgldY
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [pbs.twimg.com image 552x336]

Do you hear what I hear?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Great Scott!
It's the kid Joseph!
Something has got to be done about this kid!

"Doc, this is heavy!"
Marty, when you stole that bible, I told you there would be consequences!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hawk the Hawk: fluffy_pope: [pbs.twimg.com image 552x336]

Do you hear what I hear?

Hello, I'd like to speak to the manger.

What farking hicks would put their newborn child to sleep in a goddamn filthy manger? Someone ought to call CPS on them.


Social service did a welfare check.  Their place is immaculate.
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As long as the beagle is ok...I don't care about the rest of the story.
 
