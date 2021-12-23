 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Abc.net.au)   Australian protesters try to burn down Parliament House, choose the wrong one. Crikey, how many Parliament Houses does one country need?   (abc.net.au) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Canberra, front door of Old Parliament House, Museum of Australian Democracy, ACT Policing, tent embassy, Australian Federal Police, peaceful protests, Museum's director Darryl Karp  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 10:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One for Australia, one for Austria, in case there's confusion again.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was it this one?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember, remember, the twenty-third of December, crikey
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Was it this one?
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Beat me to it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe the next time the morons in this country try to stage a coup, someone can kindly forward directions to the capital building in Washington.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


two should do it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hammettman: Maybe the next time the morons in this country try to stage a coup, someone can kindly forward directions to the capital building in Washington.

[Fark user image 629x777]


Sure. Come ashore in Oregon and turn left.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You've got your Parliament house, then you've got your Funkadelic house.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Remember, remember, the twenty-third of December, crikey


Earth, Wind & Fire - December (Official Video)
Youtube CjCWhwdnCd0

Because who wants to wait a whole year after September?
 
Theeng
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just as long as they don't burn down the Parliament Funkadelic.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They really look nothing alike. So the moron level here is epic. They're less alike than Louisiana's old and new capitols.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a long article to not make mention of WTF actually caused said fire, or maybe I'm just blind - 50/50 any given day
 
Reverend J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a non-Aussie I even know what the Parliament House looks like, it's kinda big and has a hill around it.That's a special level of stupid those protesters have going on there.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.