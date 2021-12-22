 Skip to content
(UPI)   Surfer's board bitten by boar in the water off of Hawaii beach. No that is not a typo   (upi.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Jaws musical motif.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude, the pigs are hassling me even when I'm on my board!
 
Anim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Headline should read: Surfer leaves helpless animal to drown

Though I doubt the boar would've let her drag it back to shore.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was a Surf Boar.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boars aren't very nice creatures if I understand correctly.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, pigs are now seafood. My doctor will be happy.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Well-a everybody's whore that boar is offshore.
Boar boar boar, boar is a whore.
Boar boar boar, boar is a whore.
Don't you know about the boar?
Well-a everybody knows that the boar is offshore.

-  Excerpt from Whorin' Surf Boar: B-Sides Near Misses and First Drafts by The Trashmen
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She thought she'd caught a big wave, but it was just the tidal boar
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, that's my wave.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's why you need a 30 round clip when you're surfing.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can see why this is surprising.  Normally you'd expect a Boer attack in South Africa.
 
