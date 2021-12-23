 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(UPI)   Red Bull Grows Wiiings   (upi.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't seen that much bullshiat hoisted by a chopper since Trump was last on Marine One
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Molnar's brother and father rappelled down the cliff Tuesday to bring the bull food and water, but they were unable to find a way to bring the animal out of the cove.

I would've just started with the tenderloin first, brisket, shank and so on. Why waste forest and fire department's time.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these services free?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apocalypse Cow.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I haven't seen a bull fly like that in a very long time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
