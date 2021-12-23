 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 Category Awards - Fark self-referential

Main
Which insect repellent is best for children? Spoiler alert: None of them are very good at repelling children

fark.com/comments/11622602
Linked article: arcamax.com
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen


Discussion
Article on "the worst people to date according to their astrological sign". The worst people to date according to subby are the ones who believe in astrology

fark.com/comments/11176923
Linked article: radio.com
ParallelUniverseParking


Sports
When a player's name is Cockburn and you have to resort to racism, that's just lazy. The joke writes itself

fark.com/comments/11272445
Linked article: espn.com
Tarl3k


Business
French snail farmers lament sluggish year. Subby could not improve on that

fark.com/comments/11069049
Linked article: theguardian.com
Raoul Eaton


STEM
The louder a howler monkey roars, the smaller his genitals are. Not a metaphor

fark.com/comments/11569982
Linked article: twitter.com
FrancoFile


Entertainment
I have a Bo Burnham Emmy for that

fark.com/comments/11761490
Linked article: variety.com
NeoCortex42


Fandom
"Dune Is a Ponderous Striptease With a Very Impressive Sandworm." I have no idea what the review actually says; still trying to process this headline

fark.com/comments/11858500
Linked article: slate.com
Pocket Ninja


D'awww
Break dancing kitty seems unfazed by human antics. If Subby tried that there would be "gifts" in the shoes every morning for at least a millennium or so

fark.com/comments/11861392
Linked article: twitter.com
Alex_Lee


Food
Dolly Parton shares her milk gravy recipe and you have to stop clicking before finishing the headlines, people

fark.com/comments/11046395
Linked article: today.com
vudukungfu


Politics
Conservative radio host who mocked vaccines dies of COVID. This is not a repeat from every couple days the last few weeks

fark.com/comments/11701637
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
wiredroach
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Self referential?

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you, voters. Shoutout and respect to all fellow submitters . I wish you all happy holidays. Good night,
and don't let the bastards grind you down.
 
