Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2021 - Pop Culture / Obscure references
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021 Category Awards - Pop culture/Obscure references


Main
WHO says that when they run out of Greek letters, new SARS-CoV-2 variants will be named after major stars and constellations. Here comes the Andromeda Strain

fark.com/comments/11739729
Linked article: twitter.com
null


Discussion
Seven questions you must ask on any first date. Missing from the list: Sisko or Kirk?

fark.com/comments/11697425
Linked article: metro.co.uk
The English Major


Sports
Things that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is fed up with include: young kids who say that he only worked hard during the playoffs, NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated, and dragging Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes

fark.com/comments/11803841
Linked article: mediaite.com
HighOnCraic


Business
There is no admission of liability, there is only Juul

fark.com/comments/11546758
Linked article: cnn.com
rnatalie


STEM
Man in Brussels wants to make Apple use a common charging cable, although industry watchers suggest that in order to make that happen, he'd have to be six foot four and full of muscle

fark.com/comments/11776396
Linked article: politico.eu
toraque


Entertainment
Scientology tried to recruit David Duchovny, but he didn't want to believe

fark.com/comments/11715543
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
wiredroach


Fandom (tie)
A unique dilemma has arisen. One the one hand, Hallmark Christmas Movie. On the other hand, Bruce Campbell

fark.com/comments/11865265
Linked article: the-screening-space.com
RoyFokker'sGhost

-and-

Using the power of Google Maps, you now have proof that an X-wing can fit in your driveway. You're still out of luck if God grants you the Serenity

fark.com/comments/11655712
Linked article: parkmyspaceship.com
Saborlas


D'awww
There's a walrus in Wales. What's next, seals in Crofts?

fark.com/comments/11386161
Linked article: bbc.com
elvisaintdead


Food
Remember Boone's Farm? If you answered yes, you obviously didn't drink enough of it back in the day

fark.com/comments/11600465
Linked article: thetakeout.com
Winterlight


Politics
House orders Gosar to cease any and all supernatural activity and return forthwith to his place of origin or to the nearest convenient parallel dimension

fark.com/comments/11920833
Linked article: yahoo.com
Fireproof
 
