 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2021 - Puns / Wordplay   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: News  
•       •       •

58 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 6:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021 Category Awards - Puns/Wordplay

Main
Cops taser man in Paisley, Must have been the fashion police

fark.com/comments/11743503
Linked article: thescottishsun.co.uk
fmcgalaxie500


Discussion
What does a thesaurus eat for breakfast? A synonym roll. It's your Bad Uncle Jokes Day

fark.com/comments/11733909
Linked article: pinterest.com
Ixnay on the ottenray


Sports
German coach kicked out of Olympics for punching horse. When asked for comment, says she's only pawn in game of life

fark.com/comments/11659966
Linked article: bbc.co.uk
ThunderChild


Business
Hobby Lobby fondly recalls loose stools

fark.com/comments/11820905
Linked article: cpsc.gov
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class


STEM
Dr. Fauci shuts down Nicki Minaj on whether COVID makes you impotent, stating there's a vas deferens between her statements and the truth

fark.com/comments/11767111
Linked article: nbcnews.com
Kit Fister


Entertainment
Witness dumps on R. Kelly

fark.com/comments/11708252
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
pueblonative


Fandom
Church organist busts out the A-Team theme, no doubt composed by Johann Sebastian Baracus

fark.com/comments/11335896
Linked article: youtube.com
wiredroach


D'awww
Boy builds stick library for neighborhood dogs. It's so successful that he has to add more branches

fark.com/comments/11218727
Linked article: twitter.com
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class


Food
It says here there are other uses for tonic besides gin and vodka but that's just the liquor talking

fark.com/comments/11552422
Linked article: foodandwine.com
elvisaintdead


Politics
Matt Gaetz making six-figure ad buy targeting CNN and others for reporting on Matt Gaetz's alleged predilection for teen girls. Would use Venmo for ad buy, but Venmo's only for minor purchases

fark.com/comments/11332493
Linked article: thehill.com
PaulRB
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.