Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2021 - Lyrics / Verse
14 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
2 hours ago  
2021 Category Awards - Lyrics/verse

Main
Huge snake / missing from mall / found after search / hiding in wall / Burmese python

fark.com/comments/11574824
Linked article: edition.cnn.com
Optronami


Discussion
"I'm a stay-at-home mom to a 20-month-old child. My husband introduced him to Baby Shark against my express wishes, and now he's obsessed. My husband thinks my irritation is overblown and hilarious. What can I DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO?"

fark.com/comments/11270801
Linked article: slate.com
The English Major


Sports
Chuba Hubbard sits out remainder of season. He got knocked down, but he'll get up again

fark.com/comments/11049734
Linked article: thescore.com
Mad Canadian


Business
I see a blue screen and I want to paint it black

fark.com/comments/11557601
Linked article: theverge.com
NeoCortex42


STEM
♫ There is unrest in the forest / There is discourse 'tween the trees / And they use a fungal network to transmit their repartee♫

fark.com/comments/11393484
Linked article: npr.org
Parthenogenetic


Entertainment
Foo Fighters postpone LA concert after Covid-19 hits "someone" within the "organization" though Grohl assures in the past they've gotten the best, the best, the best of flu

fark.com/comments/11593706
Linked article: nme.com
The English Major


Fandom
Happy 30th anniversary to TNG's "Darmok." Temba, his arms open

fark.com/comments/11804294
Linked article: startrek.com
Bith Set Me Up


D'awww
Stray cat brings sick kittens to Turkish vets, presumably to help them rock this town, rock it inside out

fark.com/comments/11288455
Linked article: yahoo.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch


Food
♫ Curry on my Wearside bun♪ There'll be peas when you are done♫

fark.com/comments/11200229
Linked article: sunderlandecho.com
Dr.Fey


Politics
'Twas the night before Insurrection, and all through the House, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. But elsewhere that night, in Trump's private residence, a plan had been made to kill his Vice President

fark.com/comments/11130151
Linked article: sethabramson.substack.com
HighOnCraic
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
