 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2021 - Visual   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: News  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 6:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021 Category Awards - Visual

Main
*

fark.com/comments/11665361
Linked article: journalstar.com
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen


Sports
Panthers hire Tony Sparano Jr as offensive line assistant coa

fark.com/comments/11114520
Linked article: profootballtalk.nbcsports.co​m
Badger


STEM
Scientists discover method to convert natural gas into solid form, a process dubbed the Solidification of Hydrocarbon Aeriforms for Rapid Transportation

fark.com/comments/11039728
Linked article: channelnewsasia.com
Wyckyd Sceptre


Entertainment
Lynyrd Skynyrd gytyryst cytchys Cyvyd

fark.com/comments/11661670
Linked article: hollywoodreporter.com
The English Major


Fandom
(HAPPY * BIRTHDAY) (DOLLY * PARTON)

fark.com/comments/11109444
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org
elvisaintdead


D'awww
🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶​🔸​🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸🔶🔸🔶🔶🔶🔶🔶🔸🔸🔸

fark.com/comments/11355456
Linked article: twitter.com
Alex_Lee


Food
Will adding these four herbs to your food reduce your reliance on sodium? Na

fark.com/comments/11269240
Linked article: championnewspapers.com
Dr.Fey


Politics
Devin Nunes tests positive for COWVID antibodies

fark.com/comments/11048626
Linked article: thedailybeast.com
mkelly1082
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.