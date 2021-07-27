 Skip to content
 
Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2021 - Context
posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 6:35 PM



Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 Category Awards - Context


Main
Pope Francis;

fark.com/comments/11567855
Linked article: apnews.com
Don Gato


Discussion
He knows if you've been sleeping, he knows when you're awake, he took a soda from your fridge, and watched you masturbate

fark.com/comments/11756220
Linked article: theguardian.com
MechaPyx


Sports
Cougars lick the Beavers, advance to Four play

fark.com/comments/11285728
Linked article: chron.com
Straight Outta Wells Branch


Business
Did Tennessee Earn eFord?

fark.com/comments/11797553
Linked article: foxbusiness.com
Firm Tautology


STEM
Mars explorer Ingenuity helicopter spots unequivocal evidence of alien technology

fark.com/comments/11681861
Linked article: digitaltrends.com
Winterlight


Entertainment
35 years ago today, a movie about a queen defending her people against invaders from another planet premiered in theaters to great acclaim

fark.com/comments/11602379
Linked article: twitter.com
bostonguy


Fandom
If you have to take to the internet to explain the plot point of your own movie, you failed

fark.com/comments/11666090
Linked article: comicbook.com
rummonkey


D'awww
Yeah, I know you told me not to stand in front of the green screen, but you know I can't see color, Bob

fark.com/comments/11728083
Linked article: twitter.com
Metastatic Capricorn


Food
Mountain Don't

fark.com/comments/11670731
Linked article: cnbc.com
Tanqueray


Politics
Coach Tuberville to face SEC opponent

fark.com/comments/11628713
Linked article: cnbc.com
FlashHarry
 
