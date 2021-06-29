 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Fark's Category Awards for Headline of the Year 2021 - Clever   (fark.com) divider line
2
    More: News  
•       •       •

66 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 6:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Category Awards for 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Category Awards are selected from the Headline of the Year candidates, highlighting the different kinds of headlines we select on Fark. We love the variety of headlines! The categories this year are: Puns/Wordplay, Clever, Visual, Lyrics/Verse, Pop Culture/Obscure references, Fark self-referential, and our personal favorite, Context.

For our Category Awards, please contact Farkback to claim your prize!  It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Category Award winners can choose either - a vintage T-shirt from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), a half-dozen Fark laptop/bumper stickers, or 200 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to the Category Award Winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 Category Awards - Clever


Main
Scientists notice people who've had covid-19 have lower IQ, conclude that the virus causes drop in intelligence. Same scientists have discovered lung cancer causes people to start smoking

fark.com/comments/11649007
Linked article: metro.co.uk
ChibiDebuHage


Discussion
"How can I fix my marriage after I slept with my college age nieces?" "Sir this is a furniture store. Why are you telling me this?" "I'm telling everybody"

fark.com/comments/11181031
Linked article: digg.com
mjjt


Sports
Tom Brady gets deal to be Subway spokesperson. Gisele Bündchen says he's perfect, because he's got low quality meat and lies about being 6 inches

fark.com/comments/11552782
Linked article: nypost.com
Dr.Fey


Business
Within a decade, half of all Volkwagen vehicle sales will pretend to be electric

fark.com/comments/11588621
Linked article: cnbc.com
Firm Tautology


STEM
Can Science cure death? Maybe. But since it can't even convince people to get vaccinated against a deadly disease, it might have to cure stupid first

fark.com/comments/11614436
Linked article: popularmechanics.com
HighZoolander


Entertainment
Noted child safety expert Eric Clapton expresses concerns about vaccines

fark.com/comments/11507500
Linked article: guitar.com
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class


Fandom
LEGO offers Amelia Earhart tribute set. Expect some delays if you get it shipped air mail

fark.com/comments/11254286
Linked article: lego.com
MythRender


D'awww
Are cats a liquid, solid or gas?

fark.com/comments/11566343
Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
some_beer_drinker


Food
29 eggplant recipes, which is about 31 too many

fark.com/comments/11584802
Linked article: foodandwine.com
elvisaintdead


Politics
New US Treasury report finds that the top 1% are evading $163,000,000,000 in owed taxes every single year but somewhere a homeless guy owns a cell phone and who's to say which is worse

fark.com/comments/11749968
Linked article: home.treasury.gov
Dusk-You-n-Me
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.