Kim Potter and the Prisoner of Minneapolis
    More: Followup, Police, Jury, Defense attorneys, fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Potter's husband, traffic stop, Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, white jury  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Good Lord this one as a followup
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Brooklyn Center, non-local-mitter.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beware the Dementor's kiss!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When Kim Potter is sentenced and taken to prison, I hope someone hangs car air fresheners in her cell.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now she'll really have something to cry about.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Surprised by this.

I thought she would walk.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's always the low account #s.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Attorney Paul Engh said Potter was "remorseful," not a threat to the public and a "devoted Catholic" who hoped to spend the holidays with family.

Am sure the victim did too.

/well maybe not
//but that's not the point
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: When Kim Potter is sentenced and taken to prison, I hope someone hangs car air fresheners in her cell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jmr61: Surprised by this.

I thought she would walk.


When you talk about cops on trial, this is not an unreasonable position.  You'll be right more than you will be wrong.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"...a devoted Catholic"

Why in the ever-loving f*ck does a religious denomination have bearing on sentencing?

Rhetorical question, of course, with obvious maddening answers
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bellwether.
 
