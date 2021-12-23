 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(MSN)   I bet you didn't think gambling addiction would rise during the pandemic   (msn.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd have to be living under a rock to have not seen the widely advertised sports betting apps.  It's been utterly predictable with the degree of advertising I've been subjected to, as just a very occasional and passive sports watcher.  Sports betting apps sponsor YouTubers and you'd better believe it's content being consumed by kids.

That shiat needs to be reigned in with regulation, like cigarette or alcohol advertisements.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just deplorable. Now come and buy my crypto derivative SPAC.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds of that happening?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you Pete Rose isn't getting into the Hall of Fame this year.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this had as much to do with the pandemic as it did with the general loosening of restrictions on sports gaming overall.

There are two reasons I don't gamble on sports:

1. I do some work for sports teams and I don't want to risk it by risking the air of impropriety that would come with engaging in the activity

2. I have seen way too much weird stuff happen in sports in my life to believe I have any ability to predict results at a level high enough to make it profitable

Just watch the Bad Beats segment on SportsCenter sometime. It's hilarious if you don't gamble. If you do, I'm guessing it's often not so funny.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fear going into gas stations now because I always end up behind some person who is spending their last dollars on lottery tickets on a hope and a prayer and can't make up their mind and it takes ~10 minutes. I'm patient....but damn. I want to pick their numbers for them. It's a sad reflection of society
/only gambles on $5 games of 9-ball pool
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take those odds


They just legalized sports gambling here in Maryland and the casinos have sports books.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so this thread isn't about crypto?
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: You'd have to be living under a rock to have not seen the widely advertised sports betting apps.  It's been utterly predictable with the degree of advertising I've been subjected to, as just a very occasional and passive sports watcher.  Sports betting apps sponsor YouTubers and you'd better believe it's content being consumed by kids.

That shiat needs to be reigned in with regulation, like cigarette or alcohol advertisements.

That shiat needs to be reigned in with regulation, like cigarette or alcohol advertisements.


Even on that old tech, TV, every other commercial is about some brand of virtual casino. They miss the people feeding the machines. Heck I can even get a credit and risk free betting up to 2k (fine print is it's refunded as non withdrawable credit)!
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are slot machine lounges in every mini mall here. That and the sports betting...it's just not the world I grew up in.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is nothing more tedious than listening to gamblers talk about spreads and parlays during football season. not even fantasy football guy.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a slot machine and it completely killed the urge to ever play them at casinos. Those things are rigged.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last bet Lou Remillard placed was a $2,000 online sports wager on a Major League Baseball game. The 46-year-old Las Vegas restaurateur was drunk and broken at the time and said that he no longer cared to be alive.

Nobody likes a show-off, Lou.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: I don't think this had as much to do with the pandemic as it did with the general loosening of restrictions on sports gaming overall.

There are two reasons I don't gamble on sports:

1. I do some work for sports teams and I don't want to risk it by risking the air of impropriety that would come with engaging in the activity

2. I have seen way too much weird stuff happen in sports in my life to believe I have any ability to predict results at a level high enough to make it profitable

Just watch the Bad Beats segment on SportsCenter sometime. It's hilarious if you don't gamble. If you do, I'm guessing it's often not so funny.


Not if you have a time-machine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm in central Illinois for Christmas. Having meals in various diners. The little gaming slots off the dining rooms are hilarious. Also when did all these little places get liquor licenses? I did buy a bottle of whiskey at the grocery store tho.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Harlem globetrotters are coming to town and I've already put down "double or nothing" on the generals.   They are due for a win.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wait, so this thread isn't about crypto?


it is.
 
COVID19
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crypto or not, I'll bet that two years ago, if someone told you there would be a global pandemic, and that people would avoid getting a vaccine against it, you'll be confused. I exist because of biology... and I thrive because enough people are fools.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life is to short to bet the under.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't gamble where the game is being played by someone who knows there's a game.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Munden: You'd have to be living under a rock to have not seen the widely advertised sports betting apps.  It's been utterly predictable with the degree of advertising I've been subjected to, as just a very occasional and passive sports watcher.  Sports betting apps sponsor YouTubers and you'd better believe it's content being consumed by kids.

That shiat needs to be reigned in with regulation, like cigarette or alcohol advertisements.

That shiat needs to be reigned in with regulation, like cigarette or alcohol advertisements.


Not just sports betting. Every major  casino has online games now.

And there was article a couple weeks ago about someone who paid tens of thousands of dollars to play a casino game that didn't even pay real money

Now couple that with other games that involve loot boxes and similar enticements.

But hey, at least Vinnie isn't running numbers out of the back of his deli anymore. What's that? That's still happening?

Well at least the taxes from gambling have lowered property taxes. What's that?...
 
Tabletop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My coworker isn't an addict or anything, but we had a slow day at the shop a few weeks ago and he spent an entire paycheck on digital scratch offs. I offered to play the house and let him hand me money and I would tell him he lost, but he seemed to want to give it to the state.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gambling is one addiction I never really understood, and I have a very addictive personality... I'm currently smoking a cigarette and sipping on a screwdriver as I type this.

A few friends and I had a poker night decades ago, but it was very low stakes.  We'd all pitch in $20.00 bucks, we used that money to buy beer and pizza and the winner took whatever was left at the end of the night.  Past that I've gambled at a Casino exactly once.  It was shortly after I turned 21, I went in with 20 bucks.  Drank a couple cheap beers and got up to 120 bucks playing slots and dollar black jack hands.  At that point I decided I would care about losing $120.00 and cashed out.

The house has the advantage at every single game.  The more times that you bet the closer the odds get to 100% that the casino will win.  Even the games where skill matters somewhat... the dealer does it for a living, he's more skilled than you.  Also, if you win too much, eg professional poker players, they ban you.

I'll buy a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket a couple times a year, but I don't really view that as gambling, I'm paying $2 for a delusion every once in a while.  Hence I don't buy normal lottery tickets.  A million dollars would be great, I'd pay off my house, travel more and retire at 59 and a half instead of 65, that's a pretty boring delusion and even at a dollar it's a bad bet.  Now 250 million dollars... I'd rig up some "Home Alone" esque traps in my bosses' office Monday night, I'd move into a house-zeppelin and hire strippers to do my taxes while I make accountants dance erotically for my amusement.

I have known a couple gambling addicts though.  They never talk about how much money they lose, only how much they win... and then they're suddenly bumming cigarettes at work even though they "won" $10,000.00 two weeks ago.  I just don't get the appeal.

Also, scratch off tickets should be banned.  They're the worst thing to hit the lower middle class and poor people since the Pinkertons.  They also hold up the lines at gas stations and make convenience stores a contradiction in terminology.
 
