Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Yummy)   Doordash joins Grindr in offering balls delivered to your home   (doordash.com) divider line
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just gonna leave some schweddy balls right here
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bieber's balls came first
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Halloween's over. Plug tag can remove amusing tag's costume.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man. You. Got. My. Hopes. Up. And my holes.
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Binging with Babish: Schweddy Balls from SNL
Youtube d3ISyzfTBAc
 
munko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some balls are held for charity
And some for fancy dress
But when they're held for pleasure
They're the balls that I like best
My balls are always bouncing
To the left and to the right
It's my belief that my big balls
Should be held every night
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Valter: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d3ISyzfT​BAc]


I didn't think it would be that dirty. But I'm glad it was.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isaac Hayes-Chocolate Salty Balls Live
Youtube tM9rnqdAx00
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why does that link open my DoorDash app?
 
