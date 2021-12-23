 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Verdict reached in trial of Kim Potter. Will the jury in the above entitled action accidentally discharge the defendant, or reach for the right verdict. Verdict to be read between 2:30-3 p.m   (abc7.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No prejudice here.....jfc
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no dispute Potter committed a criminal act by her own words "I am going to prison" the only question is for how long or if the criminal justice system is seriously broken.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is no dispute Potter committed a criminal act by her own words "I am going to prison" the only question is for how long or if the criminal justice system is seriously broken.


That's the prejudice of which I speak.
It's 12 regular people deciding, not a system.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and in case I need to explain it, because apparently I do, yes, she needs to go to prison.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jury was sequestered, ans while the judge said they'd get time off for Christmas Eve/Christmas Weekend the desire to get out of there before the holidays must have been compelling. Potential appeal fodder if the jury returns with a guilty verdict?
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hung jury... that is why they are calling it an "outcome" rather than a "verdict"
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Jury was sequestered, ans while the judge said they'd get time off for Christmas Eve/Christmas Weekend the desire to get out of there before the holidays must have been compelling. Potential appeal fodder if the jury returns with a guilty verdict?


I hate my family christmas parties. I'd be the guy asking how any S's are in innocent.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Jury was sequestered, ans while the judge said they'd get time off for Christmas Eve/Christmas Weekend the desire to get out of there before the holidays must have been compelling. Potential appeal fodder if the jury returns with a guilty verdict?


Not unless they can prove that was a motive, and the judge saying they'd have time off kind of punctures that.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So angry looting or celebratory looting?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Airius: Hung jury... that is why they are calling it an "outcome" rather than a "verdict"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: eurotrader: There is no dispute Potter committed a criminal act by her own words "I am going to prison" the only question is for how long or if the criminal justice system is seriously broken.

That's the prejudice of which I speak.
It's 12 regular people deciding, not a system.


Yep, the 12 jurors are the only ones that have an effect on the outcome of any given case.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it'll be a hung jury. I don't think she intended to kill him, I think it was a horrifying accident, but she still should serve some time in prison for killing a man. I don't think the jury will see it that way, however. Which sucks for the victim's family.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in power Duante Wright.

May Kim be held accountable for her actions.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no doubt she's remorseful, but her crying on the stand looked as authentic as Rittenhouse's crying on the stand
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One place is saying the jury reached an outcome. Not a verdict. Strange.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: I think it'll be a hung jury. I don't think she intended to kill him, I think it was a horrifying accident, but she still should serve some time in prison for killing a man. I don't think the jury will see it that way, however. Which sucks for the victim's family.


See Hed's post above
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little help here.  A suspect being arrested for a weapons warrant, can't be killed?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Potter's attorney Earl Gray, though, countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn't a crime."

She's got so much white privilege that her murders only count as oopsies.
She's got so much white privilege that she hired the Pope of Teatime to represent her.
She's got so much white privilege that the judge ordered the jury to wash her car before they could leave (probably).
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this could have been avoided had she not shot and killed that young man
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: So angry looting or celebratory looting?


You know that dog whistle is loud and clear to everyone now, right? You might want to switch to new phrasing before normal people start avoiding you because your racism is too obvious.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Little help here.  A suspect being arrested for a weapons warrant, can't be killed?


She pulled her gun accidentally instead of her TASER.

Involuntary manslaughter is the appropriate charge.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever the result, the lesson of "Don't shoot unarmed, innocent civilians" will go completely ignored by most law enforcement officers.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: eurotrader: There is no dispute Potter committed a criminal act by her own words "I am going to prison" the only question is for how long or if the criminal justice system is seriously broken.

That's the prejudice of which I speak.
It's 12 regular people deciding, not a system.


Lol.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I have no doubt she's remorseful, but her crying on the stand looked as authentic as Rittenhouse's crying on the stand


It worked for him.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RI_Red: Whatever the result, the lesson of "Don't shoot unarmed, innocent civilians" will go completely ignored by most law enforcement officers.


This ( ._.)
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never thought of trials as a form of entilement before Subby
But I guess you are tright. People are entitled to trials
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: waxbeans: Little help here.  A suspect being arrested for a weapons warrant, can't be killed?

She pulled her gun accidentally instead of her TASER.

Involuntary manslaughter is the appropriate charge.


So if she shot him on purpose, you'd be okay? That seems worse. Jfc.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Airius: Hung jury... that is why they are calling it an "outcome" rather than a "verdict"

[Fark user image 850x297]



Bummer, I was all ready to use this:
images.memes.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: So angry looting or celebratory looting?


You still have never linked to the pictures of those whole city blocks being burned down. Or what the addresses where. It DID happen, correct? You are not just lying?????
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: ColonelCathcart: So angry looting or celebratory looting?

You know that dog whistle is loud and clear to everyone now, right? You might want to switch to new phrasing before normal people start avoiding you because your racism is too obvious.


I'm sure he totally meant this.
Angry
Fark user imageView Full Size


Celebratory
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Jury was sequestered, ans while the judge said they'd get time off for Christmas Eve/Christmas Weekend the desire to get out of there before the holidays must have been compelling. Potential appeal fodder if the jury returns with a guilty verdict?


no frigging sh*t
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I have no doubt she's remorseful, but her crying on the stand looked as authentic as Rittenhouse's crying on the stand


And yet.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never shoulda been charged

/tangle w/cops at your own peril
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: HedlessChickn: waxbeans: Little help here.  A suspect being arrested for a weapons warrant, can't be killed?

She pulled her gun accidentally instead of her TASER.

Involuntary manslaughter is the appropriate charge.

So if she shot him on purpose, you'd be okay? That seems worse. Jfc.


No.

If she shot him on purpose, that would be *worse*.

That's murder.

This was involuntary manslaughter.

You see the difference, don't you?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: buntz: I have no doubt she's remorseful, but her crying on the stand looked as authentic as Rittenhouse's crying on the stand

It worked for him.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Suddenly the popularity of blockbuster movies makes sense.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Little help here.  A suspect being arrested for a weapons warrant, can't be killed?


You're beyond help, buster.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: never shoulda been charged

/tangle w/cops at your own peril


BAIT!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: So angry looting or celebratory looting?


Why not both?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: never shoulda been charged

/tangle w/cops at your own peril


Fark off, fascist.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Coco LaFemme: I think it'll be a hung jury. I don't think she intended to kill him, I think it was a horrifying accident, but she still should serve some time in prison for killing a man. I don't think the jury will see it that way, however. Which sucks for the victim's family.

See Hed's post above


I don't see any post by anyone with that name. So, I'm not sure what I'm supposed to read that apparently I either repeated or said in error.
 
joen00b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being immediately remorseful is why it's a manslaughter charge and not a murder charge.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: No prejudice here.....jfc


She's a cop that murdered someone on camera.

Most Some of us frown on that kind of behaviour.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: FarkingChas: buntz: I have no doubt she's remorseful, but her crying on the stand looked as authentic as Rittenhouse's crying on the stand

It worked for him.

[c.tenor.com image 638x542]

Suddenly the popularity of blockbuster movies makes sense.


My God, that was the most pathetic fake sob I have ever seen.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: cameroncrazy1984: Coco LaFemme: I think it'll be a hung jury. I don't think she intended to kill him, I think it was a horrifying accident, but she still should serve some time in prison for killing a man. I don't think the jury will see it that way, however. Which sucks for the victim's family.

See Hed's post above

I don't see any post by anyone with that name. So, I'm not sure what I'm supposed to read that apparently I either repeated or said in error.


HedlessChickn posted a tweet from a source that said there is a verdict not a hung jury
 
WithinReason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Whatever the result, the lesson of "Don't shoot unarmed, innocent civilians" will go completely ignored by most law enforcement officers.


How else are cops supposed to release stress? They can only beat thier wives/girlfriends so much.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have Seasonal Affective Disorder

/I has a SAD
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: buntz: I have no doubt she's remorseful, but her crying on the stand looked as authentic as Rittenhouse's crying on the stand

It worked for him.


The judge worked for him too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This isn't the Floyd case. He was already in custody.

/
The officers ran Wright's name through a police database and learned that he had an open arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on a gross misdemeanor weapons violation for carrying a gun without a permit,[6][43] and that there was a protective order against him by an unnamed woman.[32] The officers decided to arrest Wright and ensure the passenger was not the same woman who had the protective order against him

If you can't kill a suspect avoiding arrest for that, then, clearly we should disband the pigs. Because we're not letting them do their jobs.


//
If they don't get that, maybe they like being stupid?

///
JFC
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Shakin_Haitian: ColonelCathcart: So angry looting or celebratory looting?

You know that dog whistle is loud and clear to everyone now, right? You might want to switch to new phrasing before normal people start avoiding you because your racism is too obvious.

I'm sure he totally meant this.
Angry
[Fark user image 425x318]

Celebratory
[Fark user image 425x430]


This. No one ever remembers the sports riots. Where the suburban "fans" come into downtown just to riot. And guess who actually lives in those areas.
 
