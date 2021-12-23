 Skip to content
(Fark)   TotalFark sponsorship thread. Stop in, say hi, get a month of TotalFark. I'll hook up as many people as I can until I'm out. Anyone else, who wants to help make someone's Holidays a little better, feel free to sponsor in this thread, too   (fark.com) divider line
98
puny [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had the TF before and never used it to its fullest potential. Just say a jolly howdy to me, and that will suffice. :)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to say I'm proud of fark for being so conscientous. So giving and greedless that there are 0 posts so far...

...

///crap.
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okey dokey.....how does this work? And thank you, been a bad year here.....
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi !  Mine ran out a while back. Would be nice to get back into PS contests again for little while.
 
theoceans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello!
 
turotl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really shouldn't spend even more time here...
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total FARK is nice.

Though I got my question thread deleted when I asked is used tampons we're snacks for vampires.
 
Jz4p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll definitely say hello!  What springs you to sudden generosity?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is rad
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We can be pals
 
headslacker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi!  I've been farting around for a while.
Happy Holi days. What can I do with a total FARK membership.  ?
Anyway best comment section on the inter-web tubes. Much love to all. Headslacker
 
fergusg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big Hello!
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice to participate in all the rejected submission links I submit again :p  It's going to be a few more tough months yet.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Total FARK is nice.

Though I got my question thread deleted when I asked is used tampons we're snacks for vampires.


It's teabags, you cretin.
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy!
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings and salutations...
 
On-Farkin-On [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi there!
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello! Someone gave me a month of TotalFark once, and I was very appreciative.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use TF mainly to submit better headlines.

The first time I got sponsored and got to actually see what got greenlit and what didn't, it improved my headlines (and my greenlight ratio) considerably.

I can also say that I'm glad the mods filter all that stuff.  The signal to noise ratio on 'Submitted' is atrocious.

/still better than today's usenet
 
kverde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we nominate others instead of throwing our hats into the mix?

Waxbeans gets my vote.

I don't have the time to utilize TotalFark and I'd bet our buddy Waxy would have fun in there.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Finally found the original.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind someone giving me a fark. It would be much appreciated.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I wouldn't mind someone giving me a fark. It would be much appreciated.


When this one runs out, that is.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puny: I've had the TF before and never used it to its fullest potential. Just say a jolly howdy to me, and that will suffice. :)


Jolly Howdy, Puny. If you are still giving away TF months, I would be happy to receive. I've sponsored several people in the past who have made me laugh enough, but this is a very lean month for me because of emergency veterinarian expenses, or I would do so here.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to give me anything.  Hi and Happy Holidays, everyone.  And, for no reason at all, here's Bert and Ernie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Claude Ballse: Total FARK is nice.

Though I got my question thread deleted when I asked is used tampons we're snacks for vampires.

It's teabags, you cretin.


Well they can be. But for a tampire, they're very versatile. Tea bags for a beverage, OR soup stock. A chewy snack to pack, or freeze them for a cool treat on a hot Transylvania summer's eve.

I guess despite being theoretical, it still grossed some out. I also once had a headline green kit, red lit & canceled, then reinstated.

Also, hi to the nice people tossing out free total FARK. It's very nice of you.
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lurking on TF ruins my productivity so much more efficiently than lurking on regular Fark.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artist: Okey dokey.....how does this work? And thank you, been a bad year here.....


I hope you have a very merry Christmas indeed. We've all been through the ringer the past few years. But we're Farkers. We'll be alright.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, whoever you are!

I'll pay you back with a beer if there's ever another FARK meetup.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a free carwash to the first 100 signeruppers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hello there.

Now that my work schedule is less hectic, I can utilize TF much more.

I miss the old hockey playoff threads...
 
rethian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Joyous Pagan Rituals to all Farkers and Farkettes
May you have peace and prosperity
May you crush your enemies
See them driven before you
And hear the lamentations if their women
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As always, I'm just here for BIE.

And all the deep intellectual conversations that move society forward towards a better future.

Is it too late to sign up for TFSS?
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been thrice blest with TF for my witty commentary and occasional insight on complex issues.

Also for crap like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Holidays.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yo! What's the rumpus?
 
smokewon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Would it help in getting an answer from Farkback? Anyways happy holidays to all whether or not I get in under the wire!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is not a bookmark
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't need TF but I'll say hello anyway.

Hello.
 
PGHGUY
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hi! Thank you Fark for making the last year bearable
 
northernmanor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Total Fark for the WIN!
 
Madaynun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hello
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey Anonymous...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ THANKS!1
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Greylight: It would be nice to participate in all the rejected submission links I submit again :p  It's going to be a few more tough months yet.


That's the sad thing when you submit but can't see what people are saying in your red lit or pending thread
 
thisispete
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hello Fark, I hope the coming year is happier for all than the past one.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi! Super cool! Maybe a little less lurking for me in the future...
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Hey Anonymous...

[Fark user image image 400x300]

/ THANKS!1


Lucky you. Congratulations  Nick Nostril!
 
