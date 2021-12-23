 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   What better way to celebrate the seasonal tradition of Caganer than with a figurine of your favorite F1 driver pooping? Strange tag wins as Silly tag is all crapped out   (jalopnik.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Spanish have a long and weird tradition of public pooing figurines around Christmas. There is even parade floats that celebrate public pooing
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This seems like a weird fetish Bernie Ecclestone would have.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
uh yea... nothing to add except this for an F1 thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now I want to buy one for my husband.

\F1 guy
\\crazy Europeans
\\\slashies foreveah!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
amazingjews.orgView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the perfect Christmas gift!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

*re-reads headline*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: It's the perfect Christmas gift!!!

[Fark user image 148x156]


...therefore, vicariously, he loves you.
even if you're a Jew!

...nutty...corny...brown...greenish brown...
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's called Christmas traditions, Toto."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Spanish have a long and weird tradition of public pooing figurines around Christmas. There is even parade floats that celebrate public pooing


Floats? Only if they get enough fiber.
 
killershark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: This seems like a weird fetish Bernie Ecclestone would have.


More likely Max Mosley.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Spanish have a long and weird tradition of public pooing figurines around Christmas. There is even parade floats that celebrate public pooing


*the Catalans
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Lewis, this is James...
Why are you shiating In the car?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I suggested to my sister she get a caganer for her bathroom after she got a new picture of her dog hung up there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
