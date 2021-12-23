 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Texas man convicted of "providing material support to terrorism" for giving money to a friend who wanted to join ISIS. Judge gave him 18 months, Prosecutors appealed pointing out he isn't white. TX Appeal court agrees, gives him 12 years instead   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup, Houston, United States, Asher Abid Khan, Law, Appeal, Khan's family, previous sentence, Texas  
•       •       •

1162 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the sentences we should be seeing across the board. The problem isn't his sentence--it's all the white people's pitifully short ones.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The engineering degree probably worked against him.  Those dudes tend to use their intelligence to overcompensate for deficiencies in morals and empathy.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't rehabilitate terrorists. You execute them!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cellmate asks "So... What are you in here for?"

He answers "Having the worst lawyer in Texas"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, TFG is still free, not having been arrested or charged with anything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Cellmate asks "So... What are you in here for?"

He answers "Having the worst lawyer in Texas"


Also for having the worst friends
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all those people who funded the Jan. 6th terrorists should receive sentences too, right?

That includes Clarence Thomas's wife.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the new sentence of 12 year plus 15 supervised probation

The newspaper reported Khan recently graduated from the University of Houston with an engineering degree.

"This does not mean that your life is over," the judge said.


Then Joe Mansion announced his plot twist to scuttle the Build Back Better, making Khan's engineering degree worthless, but at least he'll have food and shelter on the government's tab.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: You don't rehabilitate terrorists. You execute them!


____________________

This one wasn't rehabilitating.  If I'm reading the article correctly, after he came back and had received his 18 month sentence, he was still trying to send folks to join ISIS.

And also, do you love it when ISIS throws gay people off of buildings?  No?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: The engineering degree probably worked against him.  Those dudes tend to use their intelligence to overcompensate for deficiencies in morals and empathy.


I always thought it was a cultural thing where parents force their kids into becoming engineers or doctors.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when are they going after the Mercers for all the insurrectionists they paid to have brought into DC on January 6th?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: These are the sentences we should be seeing across the board. The problem isn't his sentence--it's all the white people's pitifully short ones.


Another "tough on crime" progressive.  Just what the country needs!
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DVD: FloriduhGuy: You don't rehabilitate terrorists. You execute them!

____________________

This one wasn't rehabilitating.  If I'm reading the article correctly, after he came back and had received his 18 month sentence, he was still trying to send folks to join ISIS.

And also, do you love it when ISIS throws gay people off of buildings?  No?


When the browns do it, we can forgive them because it's their culture, it's the Karens we must hunt down and kill.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he probably eats chili with beans in it
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll really love America after 12 years in prison. (shrug)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Meanwhile, TFG is still free, not having been arrested or charged with anything.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Still,
Having learned his lesson from Bush visiting the Iraqis,
He DID have the forethought to have a plexiglass shield....
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Meanwhile, TFG is still free, not having been arrested or charged with anything.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Oh no. According to some rando on Twitter, Trump's indictment is "imminent". A Pulitzer Prize winning journalist told him. The tweet received the News tag and everything!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters the desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters the desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.


Remember, that only legitimate for one side of the aisle.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How did a guy with the last name of Khan!!! not get the death penalty the first time around? Did he have a durty liebrul judge sentencing him or something? Speaking of that I'm surprised this judge gave him a pathetic 12 years. Must not want to get re-elected.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.


Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.


Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DVD: And also, do you love it when ISIS throws gay people off of buildings?  No?


You don't get to lecture us about the treatment of queer people.

Signed, a queer person.
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: DVD: And also, do you love it when ISIS throws gay people off of buildings?  No?

You don't get to lecture us about the treatment of queer people.

Signed, a queer person.


I get to lecture you about whatever I want.  And stand up straight.

Signed your Mom.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lost me at terrorism. Lock 'em up. Throw away the key.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.

Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.


Except he's right.

Common people do violence when they feel threatened, powerless or neglected to the point of death.

911 happened because of decades old US interference in the Middle East.
 
whitroth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: skinink: Meanwhile, TFG is still free, not having been arrested or charged with anything.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Oh no. According to some rando on Twitter, Trump's indictment is "imminent". A Pulitzer Prize winning journalist told him. The tweet received the News tag and everything!


And all his staff being subpoenaed means nothing. Nor does the NY AG subpoening him....
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DVD: FloriduhGuy: You don't rehabilitate terrorists. You execute them!

____________________

This one wasn't rehabilitating.  If I'm reading the article correctly, after he came back and had received his 18 month sentence, he was still trying to send folks to join ISIS.

And also, do you love it when ISIS throws gay people off of buildings?  No?


I don't know why you tagged nor what the hell you are talking about. The article says they were hoping to rehabilitate him. I stated he should be executed. Dead terrorist can't throw anyone off a roof dip shiat!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters the desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.


The Jan 6 insurrectionist used terror and violence to try to force their will upon the rest of us. They are terrorists.

Contrary to what many people believe, your skin's pigment levels are irrelevant to that definition.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.

Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.


Says the person defending excuses for sedition and insurrection.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Khan's family, though, convinced him to come back to the U.S.

I mean... I guess this was a good idea from a "keeping him alive" perspective, I feel like they really shoulda seen the jail time as an inevitable result of convincing him to do this after he'd already declared an affiliation with a group the USA was in a shooting war with.

Like... you're allowed to be a terrorist sympathizer all you want (somewhat unfortunately) in the US, otherwise the Democrats wouldn't have to worry about 2022 since like 20% of Republicans would no longer be legally allowed to vote in federal or state elections.  The legal gap between that and actually joining an organization that's shooting at US soldiers and vice-versa is large and kind of obvious, though.

And, as much as I usually have issues with the way the US's gulag system tends to run, this is entirely reasonable as far as reactions go.  When people are straight up attempting to murder your citizens and explicitly declaring it with both words and material action, ignoring them is not usually a great plan.  See: the attempted coup on Jan. 6, which basically got as far as it did because of the law intentionally trying to apply a light hand to a bunch of people already fully engaged in violent criminal activity.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Khhaaaannnn!!!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.

Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.


So you would be willing to give that exact same consideration for a violent group like Hamas?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Boojum2k: Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.

Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.

Says the person defending excuses for sedition and insurrection.


Your words are still muffled by your colon.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Summoner101: Boojum2k: Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.

Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.

Says the person defending excuses for sedition and insurrection.

Your words are still muffled by your colon.


Smarting/funnying your own posts is no way to go through life, son.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well I mean he only financed terrorism. It's not like he got in a car accident. That would be worth 110 years

Since when does the prosecution get to appeal?  This has to violate some sort of rights

Giving a friend money should not be a crime. If they use that money for illegal activities that's on them
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Boojum2k: Summoner101: Boojum2k: Summoner101: RTOGUY: I don't know why you guys keep brining up the January 6th rioters Black Lives Matter Occupy Wall Street 911 terrorists desire to commit violence is not inherent to people  it is the consequences of systematic alienation. People seek violent solutions when the process established for enacting change is inaccessible to them.

Weird how it's only the conservative wypipo that get the benefit of this logic.

Um, while you were reaching and stretching to pull out that comparison, your head went straight up your own ass.

Thought you should know.

Says the person defending excuses for sedition and insurrection.

Your words are still muffled by your colon.

Smarting/funnying your own posts is no way to go through life, son.


Your colon is blocking your ability to count as well.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: These are the sentences we should be seeing across the board. The problem isn't his sentence--it's all the white people's pitifully short ones.


This is exactly how I feel about the disparity between sentences for crack and powder.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.