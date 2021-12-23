 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Massive pileup involving 100 vehicles closes I-94, proving Wisconsin citizens can totally drive in Winter   (cbs58.com) divider line
479 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 2:54 PM



ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eau the Clairemamity!
 
good_2_go
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby thinks only locals use the interstates?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People who need to tell you how well they drive in bad weather just mean they never adjust their speed for conditions.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't do it. I was in Maryland at the time.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzledVeteran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Early-morning freezing rain = very tricky.

As good_2_go knows, interstate truckers could be short-haul, but might well be from a l-o-n-g ways away.

///The flaming footage pretty is awesome (in the old sense of the word), for sure...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

good_2_go: Subby thinks only locals use the interstates?


FTFA: Around 5:45 a.m. ...

I'm guessing at that hour, it's mostly truckers and locals. There may be a few unlucky travelers driving to family from another state, but ...
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most of us northern folk have to relearn our winter driving skills during the first storm of the season.
And now - southern dipsh*ts yammering on about the "above freezing" temperature in their trailer park.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Random question. Does insurance cover all the damages in these instances?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

good_2_go: Subby thinks only locals use the interstates?


You think there are 100 out of staters on a Wisonsin highway at night...at 5am?!... in the winter?  Where are they going?  Somewhere colder and sadder? 

Sure gramps
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
no deaths or reported injuries

Well, drove well enough for that, which is the main thing.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: good_2_go: Subby thinks only locals use the interstates?

You think there are 100 out of staters on a Wisonsin highway at night...at 5am?!... in the winter?  Where are they going?  Somewhere colder and sadder? 

Sure gramps


Um, yes on the week before Christmas a whole lot of folks will be traveling via interstate to see family.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back in the '80s, while married to my first wife, we lived in Minneapolis and both our folks lived in Milwaukee. One Thanksgiving or Christmas (don't remember which, TBH), there was such a bad freezing rain storm that it took us over 4 hours to get to Eau Claire from home. Normally, it's about 2. You had to keep pulling over because windshields, even with max defroster on, kept icing up. That's not to mention the most you could do was maybe 20 mph on straightaways. We called both sets of parents in Eau Claire and told 'em we were turning around and heading back home. We must've seen at least 50-60 cars in the ditch between Hudson, WI and Eau Claire. Worst driving experience of my life...100% white knuckle time.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Random question. Does insurance cover all the damages in these instances?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

good_2_go: Subby thinks only locals use the interstates?


Most of the problems I've had in the ice and snow are from that guy from Texas, in the left lane, with his hazards on, that suddenly appears in front of me because he no longer wants to be in the 'slow' lane.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x500]


My 96 Saturn had a Turbo button.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This past January, Boston got hit with a snowstorm during rush hour, but my boss had me come to work anyways. I had to drive from Acton to Boston by Rt 2>Hwy 95>Hwy 93. I assumed I drove in the breakdown lane, assumed because the snow came down so quickly and the plows had not been out yet, that I couldn't even see the road. The road was all snow. My speed was about 15-20 mph.

I still had other driver tailgate me. Not follow in my lane, but were about a car length away on a slippery road. There was no room for error driving that day. Thank heaven I made it back and forth, and that I no longer work at that company.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: asmodeus224: good_2_go: Subby thinks only locals use the interstates?

You think there are 100 out of staters on a Wisonsin highway at night...at 5am?!... in the winter?  Where are they going?  Somewhere colder and sadder? 

Sure gramps

Um, yes on the week before Christmas a whole lot of folks will be traveling via interstate to see family.


Traveling between Minnesota and Chicago, two places that are well-known for their subtropical weather in December
 
