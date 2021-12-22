 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NYPost)   Meghan Markle could be deposed in Prince Andrew suit. She must really love cosplay   (nypost.com) divider line
9
    More: Unlikely, United States, Sexual intercourse, Prince Andrew, accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Human sexual behavior, Meghan Markle, couple of depositions of people, Jeffrey Epstein  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 8:30 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
David Boies, who represents Giuffre, told Fox News they may depose Markle because they're seeking witnesses who know the Duke of York or those who were in his "inner circle."

Or, this could be another Murdoch hit piece on Meghan. I'm sure there are plenty of other people (who no one has heard of) know Andy better than she does.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is Prince Albert still in the can?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Or, this could be another Murdoch hit piece on Meghan


Nail, head, etc
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Writer: This Prince Andrew suit is getting serious. Here's the latest:
Editor: Mmmmmmm... Ehhhhhhhh... yeah, no. You got anything spicier? Nobody really cares about the royal family anymore.
Writer: I guess I could throw in a Meagan Markle reference...
Editor: That'll do!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh...deposed....not depantsed
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just as a reminder for those who don't know. Reputable and knowledgeable farkers have informed that Ghislane can be pronounced as
1. Jizz-lane
2. Gee-Lane
3. Escalator
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Just as a reminder for those who don't know. Reputable and knowledgeable farkers have informed that Ghislane can be pronounced as
1. Jizz-lane
2. Gee-Lane
3. Escalator


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: Is Prince Albert still in the can?


"I got your Prince Albert right 'ere!!"

Actually, I don't and the very thought of that is too terrible to contemplate.

...although I *am* a little curious.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whiteface is as bad as blackface.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.