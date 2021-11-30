 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Winners
posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 6:35 PM



Welcome to Fark's 2021 Headlines of the Year!

The Headline of the Year winners are the top voted headlines for each tab! Out of 72715 greenlit headlines, these are your top voted Headlines of the Year!

For our winners, please contact Farkback to claim your prize! It's another pandemic year, so we're especially flexible on prizes! Headline of the Year winners can choose either - an item from the official Fark Store, two vintage T-shirts from our accidentally archived collection (limited sizes and designs), or 500 FarkUnits!  Please contact us in Farkback and we'll find something that works!

Thanks to everyone for voting in the final round, and a huge Thank You to all our submitters for another year of fantastic headlines!

Congratulations to our Headline of the Year 2021 winners!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Main
USDA dropping rabies vaccine packets coated with bait in eastern Tennessee to fool unsuspecting racoons into eating them and vaccinating themselves. The next plan is to drop Pfizer vaccine packets wrapped in bacon on Tennessee cities

fark.com/comments/11829868
Linked article: wbir.com
Kyle Butler


Discussion
To the person who invented zero, thanks for nothing. It's your Bad Joke Thursday thread

fark.com/comments/11573459
Linked article: google.com
bobug


Sports
LeBron has covid. No worries, though. He never passes anything to anybody

fark.com/comments/11951247
Linked article: tmz.com
Tanqueray


Business
3M hit with $8.2M verdict, will now be known as -5.2M

fark.com/comments/11811041
Linked article: stripes.com
damageddude


STEM
Why alcohol is used to preserve things. Point: have you seen Keith Richards? Counterpoint: have you seen Keith Richards

fark.com/comments/11794280
Linked article: livescience.com
Squid_for_Brains


Entertainment
Baby chasing a dollar is still a baby chasing a dollar

fark.com/comments/11710398
Linked article: variety.com
poconojoe


Fandom
An oral history of the Star Wars Holiday Special, which is to say the least satisfying oral of all time

fark.com/comments/11584817
Linked article: lithub.com
wiredroach


D'awww
MRI reveals that dogs posses stronger love for their owners than treats, which is more than CATscan

fark.com/comments/11695082
Linked article: thegreatcoursesdaily.com
Dr.Fey


Food
Dolly Parton is getting her own ice cream flavor, but it's not praline, praline, praline

fark.com/comments/11278220
Linked article: jenis.com
Misch


Politics
Forbes 400 moves Trump to 404: wealth not found

fark.com/comments/11814884
Linked article: newsandguts.com
NeoCortex42
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this with a better headline.
/congrats to all the winners
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moderator: Food
Dolly Parton is getting her own ice cream flavor, but it's not praline, praline, praline

fark.com/comments/11278220
Linked article: jenis.com
Misch


Woo hoo!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did anyone else see the series of News tags and panic?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's some good stuff.  Congrats to all of you.  Enjoy your exposure!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Did anyone else see the series of News tags and panic?


It's not news, it's Fark headlines.


But yeah, I can see that much NEWS at once causing a bit of a jump these days.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SBinRR: That's some good stuff.  Congrats to all of you.  Enjoy your exposure!


Last time I enjoyed my exposure, I got fined fifty bucks and banned from Arby's!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Congratulations to all the, hey, look over there!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moderator: Entertainment
Baby chasing a dollar is still a baby chasing a dollar

fark.com/comments/11710398
Linked article: variety.com
poconojoe


can't believe I won. considering all of the savagely funny and witty people that hang around this website, I thought it was an honor just to be nominated

/off to do a happy dance
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks Drew and whoever else for going to all the trouble to collate these.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Very good!
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 370x284]


There you are! I was not able to respond to your query in the Benedetta thread, but I can now SQUEE!

Look up films with Yumi Takigawa a good start, I recommend you check out Asian Cult Cinema https://www.asiancult.com for titles and reviews by Edward Lee are funny with recommendations.

You probably know all of this already but if not, enjoy!
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I finally know what it feels like to say, "It was an honor just to be nominated." And it really is! Congrats, everyone.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Politics
Forbes 400 moves Trump to 404: wealth not found

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Did anyone else see the series of News tags and panic?


For this many 'news,' articles you'd think Elvis  had teamed up with Michael Jackson and gone on a musical rampage through Bronner's.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Did anyone else see the series of News tags and panic?


It's not news.
 
