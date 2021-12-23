 Skip to content
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like a lot of stuff happening right around the same time as Log4Shell. Microsoft released 6 zero day patches on 12/14, 5 days after Log4Shell was announced, now this bios stuff.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this thing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and Busted: HaHa, I'm behind six firewalls!

New and Busted: HaHa, my computer is now a paperweight!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What is this thing

[Fark user image image 425x704]


Click there to hear Drew Curtis, owner of Drew Curtis' Fark.com, talk about Drew Curtis' thoughts and insights on the brilliance of Crew Durtis.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will cut into the bloatware crypto mining it seems comes with every Dell.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What is this thing

[Fark user image image 425x704]


A farking annoyance.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Seems like a lot of stuff happening right around the same time as Log4Shell. Microsoft released 6 zero day patches on 12/14, 5 days after Log4Shell was announced, now this bios stuff.


Ramdom things sometimes happen in clusters. Probably no different than a small burst of ticks from a geiger counter measuring background radiation.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again. The people calling the shots are over paid. Meanwhile they expect you to work 3 jobs for a place to live. Stop being their fanboy.  Revolt. Demand better pay. Unionized.  Strike. Punch a boss.
What happened to
NO WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT?
OH that's right Rock stars are actually corporation scum with eye liner and lawyers
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What is this thing

[Fark user image 425x704]


Nobody knows because nobody watches
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.com
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had something similar happen with an Intel motherboard years ago. It was specifically meant for overclocking, a bios update that Intel released broke overclocking (as in you couldn't do it anymore) and broke several other features. Their solution was for me to ship my motherboard to them and then they would then ship me a new one to replace it. Their customer support said that it would only take three to four weeks for me to receive my new motherboard once I shipped mine out.

Needless to say I've never bought an intel product again if I could avoid it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: I had something similar happen with an Intel motherboard years ago. It was specifically meant for overclocking, a bios update that Intel released broke overclocking (as in you couldn't do it anymore) and broke several other features. Their solution was for me to ship my motherboard to them and then they would then ship me a new one to replace it. Their customer support said that it would only take three to four weeks for me to receive my new motherboard once I shipped mine out.

Needless to say I've never bought an intel product again if I could avoid it.


The sad thing is you'll just discover that everyone's support is shiat.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: red230: I had something similar happen with an Intel motherboard years ago. It was specifically meant for overclocking, a bios update that Intel released broke overclocking (as in you couldn't do it anymore) and broke several other features. Their solution was for me to ship my motherboard to them and then they would then ship me a new one to replace it. Their customer support said that it would only take three to four weeks for me to receive my new motherboard once I shipped mine out.

Needless to say I've never bought an intel product again if I could avoid it.

The sad thing is you'll just discover that everyone's support is shiat.


True, but I haven't had any issues with ASUS motherboards. I don't care if customer support is shiat if I never have to use it. Putting out a BIOS update that bricks motherboards or removes functionality that people paid for is inexcusable. Especially when the solution is to be without a computer for three to four weeks because they screwed up. They should have offered to cross ship it as few people have spare motherboards lying around and let's face it, replacing a motherboard is a pain in the ass for most people.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People actually BUY Alienware? Huh.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"If you have a potentially vulnerable Dell system, and have already downloaded the "critical updates" that include one of these latest BIOS versions, you should probably roll back to an older version ASAP."

Granted, I haven't been a WinTel user in a while, but has this become common in that ecosystem? Like, mixed in with all the usual software patches and security updates, they now have BIOS firmware changes set to be automatically installed unbeknownst to you while you surf pr0n?

I don't think I've touched my BIOS in 7 years. And this is precisely the reason why. I need a very good reason to fark with that and risk bricking my machine.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LewDux: jaivirtualcard: What is this thing

[Fark user image 425x704]

Nobody knows because nobody watches


Is it like FarkTV? I vaguely remember hearing that there were people out there who liked FarkTV. Not us, naturally. Huffington Post, maybe?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
♫ You deserve a brick today.♫
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "If you have a potentially vulnerable Dell system, and have already downloaded the "critical updates" that include one of these latest BIOS versions, you should probably roll back to an older version ASAP."

Granted, I haven't been a WinTel user in a while, but has this become common in that ecosystem? Like, mixed in with all the usual software patches and security updates, they now have BIOS firmware changes set to be automatically installed unbeknownst to you while you surf pr0n?

I don't think I've touched my BIOS in 7 years. And this is precisely the reason why. I need a very good reason to fark with that and risk bricking my machine.


I'm not reading the details, but if you installed the update shouldn't you either be ok or already have bricked your pc? Why roll back?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sometimes shoddy UEFI updates work fine until your SSD fills up and it needs to start running a blanking pass on recently deleted data every time it powers up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You've got to skip testing entirely to release a BIOS that bricks a machine. It really shouldn't be possible.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "If you have a potentially vulnerable Dell system, and have already downloaded the "critical updates" that include one of these latest BIOS versions, you should probably roll back to an older version ASAP."

Granted, I haven't been a WinTel user in a while, but has this become common in that ecosystem? Like, mixed in with all the usual software patches and security updates, they now have BIOS firmware changes set to be automatically installed unbeknownst to you while you surf pr0n?

I don't think I've touched my BIOS in 7 years. And this is precisely the reason why. I need a very good reason to fark with that and risk bricking my machine.


BIOS updates are occasionally released through windows update.
 
