 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   A disgruntled Finnish Tesla owner who didn't want to shell out £17,000 for the cost of a replacement battery. has detonated his electric vehicle - along with an effigy of Tesla founder Elon Musk - to protest   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 5:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.


The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
According to electric vehicle news website Electrek, another Tesla owner in the United States was told a battery pack replacement would cost him $22,500 (£16,800) at a Tesla service centre.

Instead, he took it to an independent garage who provided a working replacement battery for $5,000 (£3,762) - less than a quarter of what he was originally quoted by Tesla.

I hope it's not weird that I don't find that shocking. That's pretty much how it works for regular IC engine cars as far as I can tell. Work done at the dealer is always hella expensive, if it's not some warranty thing. Just comes off to me like, "Oh look, Teslas are just regular cars now"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon fan boi acts out (just like Elon would have in a similar situation)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.


I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.
 
Oak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think I'll just fill up my gas tank for $48 and keep on keepin' on...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One nice thing about living in Finland is never being far from people who like to destroy things spectacularly with explosives and hydraulic presses on Youtube.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is a bit like tripping on a shoelace than doing your best "trapped between two rocks, with only a hacksaw" impression...
 
brilett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only an effigy?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
150k miles is fair enough, but 8 yrs sounds like something the bean counters all grinned, nodded, and toasted one another with full glasses of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque to...
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My guess is the third party tried to "repair" the original battery rather than replace it completely. Probably by opening it up and replacing some bad cells.  Obviously that is the cheaper option but the repair doesn't last as long even if it is done right and it risks something like this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brilett: Only an effigy?


Humanity has not unlocked the technology necessary to melt the real Elon Musk.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.


And you get what you pay for.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.


He was duped by a THIS 1 WEIRD TRICK INCREASES TESLA EFFICIENCY BY 400% ELON MUSK HATES THIS (BUY THIS BATTERY NOW) clickbait.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: One nice thing about living in Finland is never being far from people who like to destroy things spectacularly with explosives and hydraulic presses on Youtube.


Brutally cold weather and being stuck inside a lot incentivizes a man to break things.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.


Hell, the explodium they used probably cost less than 20k euros.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
According to electric vehicle news website Electrek, another Tesla owner in the United States was told a battery pack replacement would cost him $22,500 (£16,800) at a Tesla service centre.

Instead, he took it to an independent garage who provided a working replacement battery for $5,000 (£3,762) - less than a quarter of what he was originally quoted by Tesla.

I hope it's not weird that I don't find that shocking. That's pretty much how it works for regular IC engine cars as far as I can tell. Work done at the dealer is always hella expensive, if it's not some warranty thing. Just comes off to me like, "Oh look, Teslas are just regular cars now"


The issue is Tesla has never granted licenses for replacement parts and garages like Tyler Hoover (the YouTuber referenced) run the risk of being sued for their work.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.

And you get what you pay for.


yeah, he paid 100,000 bucks for a Tesla, and he got ripped off by a billionaire.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
any rechargeable battery that lasts longer than 5 years is on borrowed time
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.

He was duped by a THIS 1 WEIRD TRICK INCREASES TESLA EFFICIENCY BY 400% ELON MUSK HATES THIS (BUY THIS BATTERY NOW) clickbait.


That or he wanted to save the cost of a car to fix his car.  Generally speaking, I don't know about all of you, but when it takes more than the cost of a car to fix a car, I buy that car instead.  I think, perhaps, people should have a right to repair their shiat, and that batteries shouldn't cost a fifth of the car?
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's a Finn. The Finns are a simple people. They like saunas, booze, going fast, avoiding human interactions, and blowing shiat up. And as the Tesla wasn't going fast anymore, wouldn't fit in the sauna, and couldn't haul booze, it had to be blown up.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.


According to the actual owner the car was built with a 60kw battery, then upgraded to a 90 with a third party batter, and then the problems started.
Exploding Broken Down Tesla Model S
Youtube DG9Izqp6WWU


No mention of problems with the original battery, or why it was upgraded. Maybe he just wanted a bigger battery?

The car was also a US spec model bought and personally imported to Europe, so there may even be technical differences in spec that would mean having to ship a US spec battery over specially.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.

According to the actual owner the car was built with a 60kw battery, then upgraded to a 90 with a third party batter, and then the problems started.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DG9Izqp6​WWU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=168&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]

No mention of problems with the original battery, or why it was upgraded. Maybe he just wanted a bigger battery?

The car was also a US spec model bought and personally imported to Europe, so there may even be technical differences in spec that would mean having to ship a US spec battery over specially.


Look I'm just glad that Tesla is off the road and that civilians are safe, and unlikely to ever be runover again
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Work done at the dealer is always hella expensive


The marketing of Tesla was that battery swaps are so incredibly easy, because Tesla built a prototype battery swapping station as a proof-of-concept. That, and marketing was that the price of batteries was going to plunge quite a bit in the years of developing mass production and better chemistry and better technology.

So, the question is why a new battery for an 8-year-old car hasn't declined in cost and why the same battery can't be easily swapped out to where the labor cost of doing so is a trivial part of the total cost.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Imma let you, Finnish
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The issue is Tesla has never granted licenses for replacement parts and garages like Tyler Hoover (the YouTuber referenced) run the risk of being sued for their work.


Tyler does not work on cars. Rich Benoit does, which is who he took his Tesla to. The one in the article was repaired by a third party that caused damage. Electrified Garage in the US is staffed by former Tesla staff and do make repairs. The repairs are not warranted by Tesla as Tesla did not make the repairs. Also according to the Magnusson-Moss act if the repairs made do not cause the issue then it does not void any warranty in the US. Not sure on the warranty on the Teslas in Norway but it was an older car, outside of warranty that needed repair and he got a bad repair from a third party but its somehow Tesla's fault. If it had any warranty on the batteries then he messed up by not going to Tesla directly.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: DecemberNitro: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: King Something: Yeah, we saw that video earlier this week. It was cool.

The earlier article also said the guy had fitted a replacement, bigger, battery from a third party supplier and that battery leaked and caused all the problems. Yet he still blames Tesla.

I'm sorry, but can you tell me why he used a third party battery?  Is it because a replacement battery would have cost him $22,500?  It would?  Oh Gee, gotta wonder why he went for the cheaper option which, mind you, along with the third party battery and repair estimate was STILL less than the first party battery.

He was duped by a THIS 1 WEIRD TRICK INCREASES TESLA EFFICIENCY BY 400% ELON MUSK HATES THIS (BUY THIS BATTERY NOW) clickbait.

That or he wanted to save the cost of a car to fix his car.  Generally speaking, I don't know about all of you, but when it takes more than the cost of a car to fix a car, I buy that car instead.  I think, perhaps, people should have a right to repair their shiat, and that batteries shouldn't cost a fifth of the car?


Right to Repair?  Yes, I agree.

Should batteries cost one-fifth the price of the vehicle?  Well -- that depends.  Do you understand the concept of Economies of Scale?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mongbiohazard: Work done at the dealer is always hella expensive

The marketing of Tesla was that battery swaps are so incredibly easy, because Tesla built a prototype battery swapping station as a proof-of-concept. That, and marketing was that the price of batteries was going to plunge quite a bit in the years of developing mass production and better chemistry and better technology.

So, the question is why a new battery for an 8-year-old car hasn't declined in cost and why the same battery can't be easily swapped out to where the labor cost of doing so is a trivial part of the total cost.


Because, things...
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.