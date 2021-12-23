 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   OK, so she's free. But is she single?   (whdh.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Judge, Law, Prison, jail sentence, Boston, Superior Court, Boston College student, Inyoung You  
•       •       •

1926 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That just proves it.

BC SUCKS!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is now.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's not free?  Links to the Boston Globe.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge also ordered You not to profit or benefit in any way from her case.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


How did he even know I had t-shirts ready to go?
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywalled.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disappointed. I think this would have been an interesting trial.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also must perform 100 hours of community service in each of the first three years"


So suicide hotline?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<- Free Boston college student
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harlock: Paywalled.


I suppose I have a more generous threshold for what I consider paywalled. If the article comes up in the browser's reader view, I just use that.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inyoung You

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hai, what's going on in this thread?"

trbimg.comView Full Size


/still single, btw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: That just proves it.

BC SUCKS!


Wait till you live in AD
 
Randrew
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Paywall tunneled under, link changed.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Hai, what's going on in this thread?"

[trbimg.com image 328x290]

/still single, btw


Courtney is still single?! Omg. I can't imagine why no one would want that bag of crazy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: That just proves it.

BC SUCKS!


I dunno, it had its moments.

hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can avoid time behind bars

Yay, I was waiting to hear this!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Hai, what's going on in this thread?"

[trbimg.com image 328x290]

/still single, btw


Interested in this one, and in that one.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: bughunter: "Hai, what's going on in this thread?"

[trbimg.com image 328x290]

/still single, btw

Courtney is still single?! Omg. I can't imagine why no one would want that bag of crazy.


♫All the clitblocked people
Where do they all come from?♫
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA:...thousands of text messages...

I don't care if you're Anne Hathaway seeing if I'm available for no strings attached borking, that shiat is unacceptable.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's so toxic they've declared her a Superfund site.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd motorboat it.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: FTFA:...thousands of text messages...

I don't care if you're Anne Hathaway seeing if I'm available for no strings attached borking, that shiat is unacceptable.


I totally would not hit it.  her text messages are too frequent.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

harlock: Paywalled.


Huh, came up fine for me and I didn't pay for it.
Here it is for you.

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) - A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court from profiting from her case in any way. The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation.
"This agreement with defense counsel was made in close consultation with the Urtula family. It is consistent with their desire to seek accountability and closure and to protect the legacy of Alexander, a loving son, brother, and uncle,'' Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "They believe this is something Alexander would have wanted.''
Prosecutors said You sent Alexander Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, thousands of messages in the last two months of their relationship, including many urging him to "go kill yourself."
Urtula died in Boston in May 2019, the day of his Boston College graduation, when he jumped from the roof of the Renaissance Parking Garage onto the lower busway of the Ruggles MBTA Station in Roxbury.
Before her arraignment in November 2019 when she originally pleaded not guilty, You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula's brother in the moments before his death.
You's lawyer said in court that his client is "very distraught," and deeply remorseful.
The case was compared to that of Michelle Carter, who garnered national headlines and an HBO film. The young Massachusetts woman was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in 2014.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation

Wait, if she violates probation, they'll send me to jail?
 
Randrew
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: harlock: Paywalled.

Huh, came up fine for me and I didn't pay for it.
Here it is for you.

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) - A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court from profiting from her case in any way. The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation.
"This agreement with defense counsel was made in close consultation with the Urtula family. It is consistent with their desire to seek accountability and closure and to protect the legacy of Alexander, a loving son, brother, and uncle,'' Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "They believe this is something Alexander would have wanted.''
Prosecutors said You sent Alexander Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, thousands of messages in the last two months of their relationship, including many urging him to "go kill yourself."
Urtula died in Boston in May 2019, the day of his Boston College graduation, when he jumped from the roof of the Renaissance Parking Garage onto the lower busway of the Ruggles MBTA Station in Roxbury.
Before her arraignment in November 2019 when she originally pleaded not guilty, You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula's brother in the moments before his death.
You's lawyer said in court that his client is "very distraught," and deeply remorseful.
The case was compared to that of Michelle Carter, who garnered national headlines and an HBO film. The young Massachusetts woman was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in 2014.


Yeah, your wall-o-text came from the new link, not the original paywalled link at the Boston Globule of Spittle.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.