(Connecticut Post)   This is a bad time of year to get caught on camera screaming "fat fark" at 5 month-old toddlers, Miss Daycare Employee. Fark; or dragging them by their limbs, flicking their ears, & even kicking balls at them   (ctpost.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kicking?  Balls?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably hates "participation trophies" and "safe spaces" too!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a kid I saw teachers do worse.

Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.
And fark people who don't stand up to teachers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: She probably hates "participation trophies" and "safe spaces" too!


But children must be miserable because life is hard, reasons, I walked 87 miles uphill in the snow to school and they're godless heathens until they get special magic water and magic words spoken over them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: As a kid I saw teachers do worse.

Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.
And fark people who don't stand up to teachers.


But...the child was favoring their LEFT HAND!

/ left eye dominant, fairly sure that the nuns beat the left-handed-ness out of me.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: As a kid I saw teachers do worse.

Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.
And fark people who don't stand up to teachers.


She's not a teacher.  These were infants. She's a babysitter. This is daycare, not school.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: As a kid I saw teachers do worse.

Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.
And fark people who don't stand up to teachers.


Ah, Waxy. You old pedo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.


You farking psycho, the kids were between 5 and 12 MONTHS old.  You are a farking embarrassment.  Fark the fark off.
 
schubie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
5 month olds are babies.
 
squidloe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: As a kid I saw teachers do worse.

Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.
And fark people who don't stand up to teachers.


Please keep saying stupid shiat, don't stop.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: waxbeans: As a kid I saw teachers do worse.

Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.
And fark people who don't stand up to teachers.

Ah, Waxy. You old pedo.


Not. Even. In. Jest.
My cousins touched me.  When I was four. And until I was 5.
Probably ruined my life.
So. The joke. Is not welcome.
Please punch your own face with your dominant hand.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: waxbeans: Oh. And. fark all the kids who let teachers scream at them.

You farking psycho, the kids were between 5 and 12 MONTHS old.  You are a farking embarrassment.  Fark the fark off.


I didn't mean the infants in this article.
I literally was talking about my classmates.
We collectively let so much happen to us. We should have killed some of those teachers.  Also. How many of our parents cared? Jfc.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The DCF investigator also learned Virgo called the children "demeaning names" like "chunky monkey..."

"Chunky monkey" is a demeaning name? Huh?  I've heard lots of people/parents say that to their baby/kid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"The DCF investigator also learned Virgo called the children "demeaning names" like "chunky monkey..."

"Chunky monkey" is a demeaning name? Huh?  I've heard lots of people/parents say that to their baby/kid.


My mommy called me fatso my whole life. I don't like it.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It would be verrrrrrry hard, as a parent of one of those kids, to not at least entertain the idea of vigilante justice in such a case.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: It would be verrrrrrry hard, as a parent of one of those kids, to not at least entertain the idea of vigilante justice in such a case.


Exactly 💯
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Warrant: Westport day care worker called babies 'chunky monkey,' kicked balls at them

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't recall that song, but I'll bet the video was awesome.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who HASN'T wanted to smack an annoying baby/toddler?  I think the difference between being human and being a monster is recognizing that the impulse is to be instantly suppressed because they're babies/toddlers and pretty much A) at your mercy B) your responsibility and C) not in the slightest responsible for their own behavior.

/have the wood chipper on standby for the ones who can't be tamed with a time out, of course
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The children weren't toddlers, they were babies - 5 to 12 months old. I also don't like the infant room at a daycare being called a classroom. And the woman charged is a daycare worker, not a teacher.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
