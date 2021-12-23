 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave broadcast from a mop closet on a 5th string mic while they vacuum the studio is not only pastFORWARD #292; it's A pastFORWARD Family Christmas. Starts 1 p.m. ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
83
•       •       •

83 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

...broadcast from a mop closet while wearing a mask because Covid on a 5th string mic while they vacuum the studio.

fixed for me.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also, cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. Look who came to visit! I wonder how he feels about black tea.
Fark user imageView Full Size


#EricHatesKeemun
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Look who came to visit! I wonder how he feels about black tea.
[Fark user image 425x566]

#EricHatesKeemun


Hahahahaahaha. quickly becoming fav meme.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everyone.
Are we all wearing party hats?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sleighing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
Are we all wearing party hats?


Yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello everyone.
Are we all wearing party hats?

Yes.

[Fark user image 614x408]


that. is. AWESOME.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello everyone.
Are we all wearing party hats?

Yes.

[Fark user image 614x408]


Brilliant!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday's "5-minute" procedure took 3 hours of surgery. Highly sedated, home and standing (well sitting) by.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the TF Gift, best present so far.

Happy Christmas Farkers
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Yesterday's "5-minute" procedure took 3 hours of surgery. Highly sedated, home and standing (well sitting) by.

[c.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bloody hell!
Glad you made it out in once piece.
Or did you?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:
Bloody hell!
Glad you made it out in once piece.
Or did you?

The knee is three times the normal size and walking is a no go.

Nothing a little weed can't fix :)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Yesterday's "5-minute" procedure took 3 hours of surgery. Highly sedated, home and standing (well sitting) by.

[c.tenor.com image 498x278]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad you're back. Do take it easy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh heck. Iggy is clambering all over me.
Not the greatest timing
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by, and sorta excited to see how bad the sound quality is!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison_Smiled:
Glad you're back. Do take it easy.

I have my therapy cat (Tebow) in lap and leg Iced/elevated, will just listen and sing along.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:
Glad you're back. Do take it easy.

I have my therapy cat (Tebow) in lap and leg Iced/elevated, will just listen and sing along.


You named your cat Tebow?!! LOL. You definitely have to be a UF fan (as am I)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:
Glad you're back. Do take it easy.

I have my therapy cat (Tebow) in lap and leg Iced/elevated, will just listen and sing along.


Perfect, you're doing the RICE treatment: Rest, Ice, Cat, Elevation.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Happy Astmchri everyone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hello all you lovely pf farquers!

I have to disappear from the thread early today, so I just want to wish you all a HAPPY CHRISTMAS! I love our little corner on fark and truly appreciate all the goodness and snark that ya'll throw down each week. So with that in mind, my gift to you for 2021 - behold the super-last-minute-pet-adventish-calend​ar:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Apologies in advance for any misspellings, missing furbaby names, made up furbaby (jason, you deserve a loyal digital furry companion), and lack of permission from the boss man /socalnewwaver.

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ferris Beuller's day off is a romantic movie?
But I do have The Breakfast Club ready for this xmas
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all you lovely pf farquers!

I have to disappear from the thread early today, so I just want to wish you all a HAPPY CHRISTMAS! I love our little corner on fark and truly appreciate all the goodness and snark that ya'll throw down each week. So with that in mind, my gift to you for 2021 - behold the super-last-minute-pet-adventish-calend​ar:

[Fark user image 745x929]

Apologies in advance for any misspellings, missing furbaby names, made up furbaby (jason, you deserve a loyal digital furry companion), and lack of permission from the boss man /socalnewwaver.

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO


Dawwwww.
That's farkdorable
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all you lovely pf farquers!

I have to disappear from the thread early today, so I just want to wish you all a HAPPY CHRISTMAS! I love our little corner on fark and truly appreciate all the goodness and snark that ya'll throw down each week. So with that in mind, my gift to you for 2021 - behold the super-last-minute-pet-adventish-calend​ar:

[Fark user image 745x929]

Apologies in advance for any misspellings, missing furbaby names, made up furbaby (jason, you deserve a loyal digital furry companion), and lack of permission from the boss man /socalnewwaver.

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO


That's made of pure awesome!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Would somebody please ban this lady from playing music?
It's literally hurting my ears
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all you lovely pf farquers!

I have to disappear from the thread early today, so I just want to wish you all a HAPPY CHRISTMAS! I love our little corner on fark and truly appreciate all the goodness and snark that ya'll throw down each week. So with that in mind, my gift to you for 2021 - behold the super-last-minute-pet-adventish-calend​ar:

[Fark user image image 745x929]

Apologies in advance for any misspellings, missing furbaby names, made up furbaby (jason, you deserve a loyal digital furry companion), and lack of permission from the boss man /socalnewwaver.

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO


*piercing happy sound* That is wonderful!! Thank you, PhotoSanta!

A Happy Christmas to you, and to your dad (hope he's doing well).
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie:

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh FARK yes!! LOL. I love Weird Al.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happy Festivus to everyone!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ha.  It's like when I was 12.  I mean I still am, but it's like that too.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"And we do it ALL from a MOP CLOSET!"
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good evening everybody!

Glad I made it on time. Just brought from the best deli in town a big bag full of Christmas delicious food. Great for the Fark party :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: "And we do it ALL from a MOP CLOSET!"


someone has the signal way hot. thanks for the extra distortion.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all you lovely pf farquers!

I have to disappear from the thread early today, so I just want to wish you all a HAPPY CHRISTMAS! I love our little corner on fark and truly appreciate all the goodness and snark that ya'll throw down each week. So with that in mind, my gift to you for 2021 - behold the super-last-minute-pet-adventish-calend​ar:

[Fark user image 745x929]

Apologies in advance for any misspellings, missing furbaby names, made up furbaby (jason, you deserve a loyal digital furry companion), and lack of permission from the boss man /socalnewwaver.

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO


that's pretty epic i gotsta admit
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love "Christmas Wrapping" and jigsaw puzzles, so today is my day.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hells yeah!! You went there! Die Hard is indeed the greatest xmas movie of all time!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: "And we do it ALL from a MOP CLOSET!"

someone has the signal way hot. thanks for the extra distortion.


Almost as if someone had a fuzzbox, and the intent to use it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: "And we do it ALL from a MOP CLOSET!"

someone has the signal way hot. thanks for the extra distortion.


That's not how it's supposed to sound?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Yesterday's "5-minute" procedure took 3 hours of surgery. Highly sedated, home and standing (well sitting) by.

[c.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]



It's so good that all went well and you may start the process of forgetting about the surgery. The cat may be very helpful here.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Okay socalnewwaver, this is on par w/ the "quality" of some places I've dj'd. I'm definitely amused.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hello all you lovely pf farquers!

I have to disappear from the thread early today, so I just want to wish you all a HAPPY CHRISTMAS! I love our little corner on fark and truly appreciate all the goodness and snark that ya'll throw down each week. So with that in mind, my gift to you for 2021 - behold the super-last-minute-pet-adventish-calend​ar:

[Fark user image 745x929]

Apologies in advance for any misspellings, missing furbaby names, made up furbaby (jason, you deserve a loyal digital furry companion), and lack of permission from the boss man /socalnewwaver.

May all your holiday festivities be warm and bright! XOXO



This is.. this is... BRILLIANT!!!
Have the happiest Christmas ever!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: "And we do it ALL from a MOP CLOSET!"

someone has the signal way hot. thanks for the extra distortion.

That's not how it's supposed to sound?


Certainly meets factory spec.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe your tape is worn?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Pista: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: "And we do it ALL from a MOP CLOSET!"

someone has the signal way hot. thanks for the extra distortion.

That's not how it's supposed to sound?

Certainly meets factory spec.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Maybe your tape is worn?


That's from the previous show I think
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Happy Festivus to everyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Okay socalnewwaver, this is on par w/ the "quality" of some places I've dj'd. I'm definitely amused.


Still a lot better than the NRBQ show I saw at a venue that normally hosted metal acts. I was ready to place the sound guy under citizen's arrest.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

so, here's what's going on. yes, i recorded the show. the backup mic is not the quality of the main studio mic. also, it really doesn't handle the mask as well. so there is a *wee bit* of muffle from that. whoever set the recording to play, however, potted up the channel WAY TOO HIGH which is why it's so fuzzy and distorted. soooo, in short, college radio.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is Nina isn't it?! I haven't heard this before :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Okay socalnewwaver, this is on par w/ the "quality" of some places I've dj'd. I'm definitely amused.

Still a lot better than the NRBQ show I saw at a venue that normally hosted metal acts. I was ready to place the sound guy under citizen's arrest.


Last time I saw the Sisters they opened with More & the sound was so bad that the entire crowd turned to the back of the venue hurling abuse at the sound person.
The Sisters stopped, went offf for 15 minutes & restarted after it was all fixed.
I recorded that show & kept that abandoned track. I call it More (the less version)
 
