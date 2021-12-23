 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 46 Charlotte)   "If cats actually have nine lives, he probably used up about eight of them in that nine-day period." Hoot finds his office cat alive in rubble nine days after tornados strike   (fox46.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Cat, three-story office building, office cat, incredible feeling, downtown Mayfield, yellow eyes, solid black cat, faint meow  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 23 Dec 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been nice if TFA had a pic of the cat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Would have been nice if TFA had a pic of the cat

[Fark user image image 640x336]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
>^_^<
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cat O' Nine Gales. Purricane.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
🐈⬛
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Would have been nice if TFA had a pic of the cat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Would have been nice if TFA had a pic of the cat

[Fark user image 640x336]


Callous humor aside, is that cat making drugs?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: bearded clamorer: Would have been nice if TFA had a pic of the cat

[Fark user image 640x336]

Callous humor aside, is that cat making drugs?


Crystal meowth.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems to me there is a verse in "The Cat Came Back" about this.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gol durn it, Hoot!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LOL and Aw ....
 
Randrew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pork itty
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Would have been nice if TFA had a pic of the cat

[Fark user image image 640x336]


That cat's like "I wanted to leave but the manager said I'd be fired, I hope you enjoy your candles"
 
Randrew
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Randrew
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL and Aw ....


This also seems to be a pic of Madix:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.