(ABC News)   Betteridge's Law broken. Godwin's and Wheaton's laws still intact   (abcnews.go.com)
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rich folk got their pandemic handouts on an Amex Black card with no questions asked overdrafts.  Once collective overdrafts hit $1T, the Black phone on Joe Manchin's and Mitch McConnell's desks rings, time for another stimulus bill.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Food stamps helps  Agriculture and that's billion dollar corporations.
Dirty little secret #500.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Food stamps helps  Agriculture and that's billion dollar corporations.
Dirty little secret #500.


We should let poor kids starve. That'll show those rich corporations.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This was blatantly obvious when Trump started giving away money
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honestly, what isn't a handout to the wealthy these days? I mean besides the obligatory shame regurgitated upon us peasants for not being wealthy enough to just buy more money?
 
