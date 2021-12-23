 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Hope you like having a white Christmas, as a winter storm could bring up to 10 FEET of snow in parts of the western U.S   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tag? Or is that for the drought whiners now complaining about snow?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Donner Family Christmas Special!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haz a sad. St Louis is going to be in the frickin' 60's all week. I've got frickin' rose blooms in frickin' December. Frickin'
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm only 6 feet tall. Are you saying I should buy 5 foot tall stilts to be safe and be a foot above the snow?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Tag? Or is that for the drought whiners now complaining about snow?


10 feet of snow is a bit higher than usual for the Sierra Nevadas. Roads might be closed longer than usual, and residents might be a bit apprehensive about their roof collapsing from the weight.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Nurse!:

I do too in Cleveland...

/and there will be a day in January I can wear shorts comfortably.
//stupid weather. I wanted a white Christmas
///can they spare a foot or two?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastern CA may get some much needed snow.  Meanwhile the rest of the west is getting wind and not much else
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping.  Solstice day was 45° F and the snowpack we have is melting fast.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season


Don't forget tornado season! Or has that just switched over to year 'round for the foreseeable?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll gladly settle for the 1-4 inches they're forecasting for the Willamette Valley this weekend. The last two winters saw a few wet flakes once or twice but nothing stuck.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I haz a sad. St Louis is going to be in the frickin' 60's all week. I've got frickin' rose blooms in frickin' December. Frickin'


I know.  That last crop of bums haven't frozen yet and the new crop is coming in already!  Got bums holding carboard signs on exit/entrance ramps where there never were bums before.  Unpossible!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I haz a sad. St Louis is going to be in the frickin' 60's all week. I've got frickin' rose blooms in frickin' December. Frickin'


Yep, 70 tomorrow! Perfect weather to get out on the bicycle on Christmas Eve
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season


Duck Season
Wabbit Season
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ALFER69: Harry Freakstorm: Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season

Duck Season
Wabbit Season


The Byrds - Turn! Turn! Turn!
Youtube W4ga_M5Zdn4
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need that snow ..
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that kind of snow .... never mind
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Come on, it's a nice day for a white Christmas
It's a nice day to plow again ♫
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: edmo: Tag? Or is that for the drought whiners now complaining about snow?

10 feet of snow is a bit higher than usual for the Sierra Nevadas. Roads might be closed longer than usual, and residents might be a bit apprehensive about their roof collapsing from the weight.


That reminds me. I live in a rowhouse, and am currently wheelchair bound (not permanently I hope).

Under my contract I am obliged to inform the janitor if there's any snow in my ceiling. Hmm, I wonder how tf I should figure that out. Maybe if water starts running down the walls? It very well insulated, so I bet there could be a lake up in my ceiling, farking stuff up, with me being non the wiser.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just thinking last night about how we've barely gotten any snow and it wasn't going to be a white Christmas when I thought this must mean we're eventually going to get a horrible snowstorm just to prove that winter still exists.

It's not happening here.  We might get some light rain on Xmas Eve, but that's about it.  High of 53 forecast for Christmas itself.

BAH HUMBUG!

I'm sure there's a butterfly busily flapping its wings in China that will eventually cause a blizzard to hit us in a month or two.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind some. A couple of days ago Pittsburgh was 65º and rainy. That's a miserable, muddy Christmas.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dreaming of a wet Christmas here in south central Wisconsin
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish it came here! My part of the country is gonna have a suck-ass 60 degrees turd-brown Xmas. :(
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My brothers place in Groveland CA has like 3" of snow, they keep getting rain during the day and snow at night.

Messy, mushy, slushy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GoBadgers: Dreaming of a wet Christmas here in south central Wisconsin


memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.


Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.

Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.


Therefore long term trends and averages are fake news.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season


Rabbit season
Duck Season
Rabbit Season
Duck Season
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.

Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.

Therefore long term trends and averages are fake news.


Yes.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Harry Freakstorm: Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season

Rabbit season
Duck Season
Rabbit Season
Duck Season


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
10  centimeters of snow will cripple the PNW for days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: MycroftHolmes: Harry Freakstorm: Snow Season
Flood season
Mudslide Season
Drought Season
Fire Season

Rabbit season
Duck Season
Rabbit Season
Duck Season

[Fark user image 500x292] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Oh that kind of snow .... never mind


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RedComrade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.


I am sure its just the natural cycle of the earth's warming and cooling. /s
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Shakin_Haitian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.

Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.

Therefore long term trends and averages are fake news.

Yes.


Also that means the Republican founded EPA is useless and should be disbanded along with the clean water act. After all, we can trust our friendly corporations. Oh, and state DNR's, unless written in the constitution are illegal and must be disbanded.

Those talking points are from the same people you're parroting. You might want to consider that they only exist to eliminate any regulation or liability from people/corporations that would poison everyone else for an extra penny per share of profit.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Shakin_Haitian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.

Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.

Therefore long term trends and averages are fake news.

Yes.


I can't tell. Is this sarcasm? It's basically verbatim Republicanese.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Shakin_Haitian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.

Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.

Therefore long term trends and averages are fake news.

Yes.

Also that means the Republican founded EPA is useless and should be disbanded along with the clean water act. After all, we can trust our friendly corporations. Oh, and state DNR's, unless written in the constitution are illegal and must be disbanded.

Those talking points are from the same people you're parroting. You might want to consider that they only exist to eliminate any regulation or liability from people/corporations that would poison everyone else for an extra penny per share of profit.


People who travel great distances to summer in their second home don't get to lecture me on conservation.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Atlanta...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I'll gladly settle for the 1-4 inches they're forecasting for the Willamette Valley this weekend. The last two winters saw a few wet flakes once or twice but nothing stuck.


I'm guessing you're in the southern valley? Because we had a massive snow and ice event in February that knocked out power for two weeks.
Couple of inches sounds nice though.
Yes, phrasing
 
gregz18
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It hasn't snowed in Chicago yet.

Not even a dusting, not even a "it's on the grass, but it melted on the sidewalks"...it is NOT normal.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kind of hoping that it snows like a bastard in western Colorado. Lake Mead ain't gonna fill itself.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The beach is ready... I still have my skateboard, with the trucks removed and runners mounted for surfing the dunes. The good part is that there's supposed to be 3-4 days of clear skies and frozen temps to follow, so we can get some good skidding in.

/ Mid-Washington coast
// NO! not yours. All mine!
/// I know of a few long downhills in the dunes from 2017's short boarding session
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pdxbarista: common sense is an oxymoron: I'll gladly settle for the 1-4 inches they're forecasting for the Willamette Valley this weekend. The last two winters saw a few wet flakes once or twice but nothing stuck.

I'm guessing you're in the southern valley? Because we had a massive snow and ice event in February that knocked out power for two weeks.
Couple of inches sounds nice though.
Yes, phrasing


Eugene. Those cold blasts out of the Columbia Gorge don't always make it this far south.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: jim32rr: Oh that kind of snow .... never mind

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gregz18: It hasn't snowed in Chicago yet.

Not even a dusting, not even a "it's on the grass, but it melted on the sidewalks"...it is NOT normal.


That just (usually) means it will be worse when it finally hits in Jan/Feb.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gregz18: It hasn't snowed in Chicago yet.

Not even a dusting, not even a "it's on the grass, but it melted on the sidewalks"...it is NOT normal.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jim32rr: LouisZepher: jim32rr: Oh that kind of snow .... never mind

[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

[Fark user image image 425x426]


Inform her.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Shakin_Haitian: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: inglixthemad: We don't have nearly enough snow, like almost none, by the cabin. At home we basically have none. This has been becoming far more common over the last 50 years.

Today's record high in Minneapolis is 58 degrees in 1888

Record low is -22 in 1983 almost a hundred years later.

Therefore long term trends and averages are fake news.

Yes.

Also that means the Republican founded EPA is useless and should be disbanded along with the clean water act. After all, we can trust our friendly corporations. Oh, and state DNR's, unless written in the constitution are illegal and must be disbanded.

Those talking points are from the same people you're parroting. You might want to consider that they only exist to eliminate any regulation or liability from people/corporations that would poison everyone else for an extra penny per share of profit.

People who travel great distances to summer in their second home don't get to lecture me on conservation.


Ignoring >95% of the specialists in their field because one politician agrees with them is very smrt of you.
 
