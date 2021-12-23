 Skip to content
(Slate)   Sooo...what's the pandemic taught us about how people would respond to scientists telling them that a humanity-ending asteroid is on the way?   (slate.com) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ivermectin stops asteroids
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're much safer when the scientists just lie about what they're doing, since the morons will only assume that anyway.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soros has funded secret asteroid reorienting devices to persecute Christians.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Republican politicians would all say it's a hoax, while hiding in their bunkers, and their followers would eat horse paste.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
[insert meme about every disaster movie opening with scientists being ignored here]
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So should run up the credit cards?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
politicians would divert vital resources from planetary defense programs because it's all fake news and then complain that they are being persecuted when the rest of humanity calls them out on their bullshiat.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If it's humanity-ending does it matter how anyone reacts?
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would it matter if anyone believed it?

Now stop promising me apocalypses if I'm just going to have to keep going to work.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will it matter?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Meatsim1: Will it matter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
