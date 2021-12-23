 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Creative Bloq)   Calendar company Calendly earns award for worst logo of the year. It's not a toilet, it's a stylized C, said the designers who were paid $1.5m to come up with it   (creativebloq.com) divider line
58
    More: Facepalm, Graphic design, Design, new logo, Logo, logo designs, Design management, Daniel Piper, Flush toilet  
•       •       •

1660 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 23 Dec 2021 at 9:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same company sold that logo, rotated 90 degrees, to the Omicron variant, so now it's pissed off.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really is awful.
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its like a birds eye view of a cutaway of a head jammed in a cervix.  Their logo is a breach birth.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't decide if the blue is simply shading on the seat or someone needs to improve their aim.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd like to give a shout out to the salesman who managed to convince a company to pay $1.5 million for a logo.

For reference, that could be done easily for $600 to $5000. $10,000 max. Less than 1% of the actual total.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Came for the Photoshopped turd.  I'll check back in a few.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unfortunate?  Fate had nothing to do with it.
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't understand how the real business world works so can someone explain how you can justify playing a million dollars to design a logo?
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It looks like a uvula.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: The same company sold that logo, rotated 90 degrees, to the Omicron variant, so now it's pissed off.


?
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

buntz: I don't understand how the real business world works so can someone explain how you can justify playing a million dollars to design a logo?


Well now that they paid so much for it, they have to champion it as well.

Also, the headline ends with a question mark, so you know that logo is amazeballs.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Created by Pentagram,

The satanic metric system advocates might not have been the best choice.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Bowled over".  Ha.
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: It looks like a uvula.


Oh, so it's a girl logo.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'd like to give a shout out to the salesman who managed to convince a company to pay $1.5 million for a logo.

For reference, that could be done easily for $600 to $5000. $10,000 max. Less than 1% of the actual total.



Brother in law of the CEO of Calendly owns a Graphics Art company obviously.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's amateurish, like something a middle school art student would come up with.

This is a logo a professional art studio designed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wesdog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'd like to give a shout out to the salesman who managed to convince a company to pay $1.5 million for a logo.

For reference, that could be done easily for $600 to $5000. $10,000 max. Less than 1% of the actual total.


Place your bets on the design company being owned by a family member or close personal friend of the person making financial decisions at the toilet company.

I could have come up with a much better logo for way under a million bucks and I have no experience in design.

/Just sayin
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sgleason818: wxboy: It looks like a uvula.

Oh, so it's a girl logo.


Now THIS is a deep cut reference.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pucca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
rifftrax.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The designers were not paid 1.5 million to come up with it. They were paid 1.5 million for the rights to own and use the logo... that means someone actually liked that logo enough to say "I want to buy that" and wrote a check for 1.5 million
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll say. Where's the clip on deodorizing cake?
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

buntz: I don't understand how the real business world works so can someone explain how you can justify playing a million dollars to design a logo?



Hint: Nobody paid a million dollars for that logo.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They must be hiding money some how. I fail to see how that is possible. I've seen rebranding for companies and universities cost hundreds of thousands. But it's not just a logo... and even that is a waste of money I think, as some places rebrand every few years.
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Opacity: That's amateurish, like something a middle school art student would come up with.

This is a logo a professional art studio designed:

[Fark user image 620x400]


I thought "Yeah, looks like a fashion brand."
Then I saw it.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Compared to the horrible "turn a noun into an adverb" company name, it's a goddam work of art.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Its like a birds eye view of a cutaway of a head jammed in a cervix.  Their logo is a breach birth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1.  We over pay the people in charge.
2. This is just as bad as Metallica's I Disappear.
3. IP and copyright seems farking stupid in light of this.
4. A mp3 fine isn't art.
5. A CD should not hold its price for 30 years.
6. fark you Lars and Dre.
7. For luck.
Thanks for coming to my Ted talk
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Logo is no worse than the name Calendly.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
at least its not Goatse

who still buys calendars?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
$1.5M is nothing.

Consider that the CEO evangelized his new calendar technology to investors trying to make a quick win off of other people's money, bringing in enough cash to lease a shiny new office space and hire a bunch of consultants to describe how they're going to Move the Needle on Cloud-based scheduling Synergy by using Big Data, Agile development, and Digital Transformation of the Up-Level Calendar based concept for a disruptive ROI. Then the CEO did a line of blow off of his secretary's ass and outsourced all the actual work to contractors in Malaysia.

That logo isn't bullshiat. It's a perfect analogy for tech development, which is money being flushed down the drain by morons.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: at least its not Goatse

who still buys calendars?


Calendly is software you use when your company hasn't figured out that everyone else in the world uses Outlook for a reason.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why is it lumpy?
 
fustanella
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's no CompuServe rebranding, that's for sure.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also... Calendr.... it was right there.
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buntz: I don't understand how the real business world works so can someone explain how you can justify playing a million dollars to design a logo?


I am guessing the design and the "image license" were sold as separate features, like when you buy stock photos.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Logo is no worse than the name Calendly.


Came to say this.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

toraque: $1.5M is nothing.

Consider that the CEO evangelized his new calendar technology to investors trying to make a quick win off of other people's money, bringing in enough cash to lease a shiny new office space and hire a bunch of consultants to describe how they're going to Move the Needle on Cloud-based scheduling Synergy by using Big Data, Agile development, and Digital Transformation of the Up-Level Calendar based concept for a disruptive ROI. Then the CEO did a line of blow off of his secretary's ass and outsourced all the actual work to contractors in Malaysia.

That logo isn't bullshiat. It's a perfect analogy for tech development, which is money being flushed down the drain by morons.


Son, my heart... *thud*
 
rfenster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FDR Jones: Also... Calendr.... it was right there.


It's been done.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image 421x218]


Please, please tell me that their two-factor authentication package for secure appointments is named DuoKey.
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saved this from Postsecret long ago due to an association with the named company that I will not reveal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So am I the only 1 who saw sex toy, and had to look twice to see a toilet?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: toraque: $1.5M is nothing.

Consider that the CEO evangelized his new calendar technology to investors trying to make a quick win off of other people's money, bringing in enough cash to lease a shiny new office space and hire a bunch of consultants to describe how they're going to Move the Needle on Cloud-based scheduling Synergy by using Big Data, Agile development, and Digital Transformation of the Up-Level Calendar based concept for a disruptive ROI. Then the CEO did a line of blow off of his secretary's ass and outsourced all the actual work to contractors in Malaysia.

That logo isn't bullshiat. It's a perfect analogy for tech development, which is money being flushed down the drain by morons.

Son, my heart... *thud*


"Weird Al" Yankovic - Mission Statement
Youtube GyV_UG60dD4
 
vtstang66
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This will get millions and millions of eyeballs looking at their company who otherwise would have never heard of them.  Good job!  Get that guy a bonus.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: So am I the only 1 who saw sex toy, and had to look twice to see a toilet?


...you need to flush more often.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vtstang66: This will get millions and millions of eyeballs looking at their company who otherwise would have never heard of them.  Good job!  Get that guy a bonus.


I don't think Fark and the obscure blog we linked to have even one million viewers per post, combined.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.