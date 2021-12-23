 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   It's Christmas Eve Eve and time to get into the spirit of things   (youtube.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 10:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have not heard ONE Adam Sandler Chanukah song yet.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok.

I have a lot of problems with you guys and you're gonna hear about 'em!!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good enough?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I expected Fairytale of New York. How has that not been greened fifty times yet this year?
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
well that's it, I'm gay now.... thanks subby
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.