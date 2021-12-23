 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   Fire breaks out at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery. No major injuries except for prices at the pump just in time for Christmas weekend   (khou.com) divider line
    Baytown, Texas  
223 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 11:50 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They already did that here.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am sure the republicans will find some way to blame Biden.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How was there not an earth shattering ka-boom?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: How was there not an earth shattering ka-boom?


rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: How was there not an earth shattering ka-boom?


give it time
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they going to put a big Biden billboard pointing at the refinery?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this is viral marketing gone too far.  not cool, Netflix.

Filming underway in Wellington on new Adam Driver Netflix movie 'White Noise' (msn.com)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
7000 employees. That could've gone south real quick.

Good for Exxon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This one cool trick bring down your ExxonMobil credit card balance.

ExxonMobil hates it.

They don't want you to know.


Stay home.


Thanks, that, will be 19.99.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Biden did that!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Airborne Toxic Event - Wrong
Youtube 0-m2q-i9lcM
 
