A Montana resident has been fined more than $5,000 and handed suspensions for poaching bighorn sheep.
21
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get lusting after money. I get lusting after women. I get lusting after power.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.


Me either. I am a gun owner. I am not opposed to hunting for food or for animal population control. But hunting for sport skeeves me the fark out.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rednecks just love killing things. In Oklahoma, two sandhill cranes were shot and killed by some farking redneck.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.


Self esteem issues.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Me either. I am a gun owner. I am not opposed to hunting for food or for animal population control. But hunting for sport skeeves me the fark out.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

Me either. I am a gun owner. I am not opposed to hunting for food or for animal population control. But hunting for sport skeeves me the fark out.


Well he claims he thought it was an elk so I assume he was hunting for food. Unfortunately he can't tell a sheep from an elk so maybe he shouldn't be trusted to have any guns at all.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bighorns are serious money makers for the States with huntable populations, he got off easy.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rednecks just love killing things. In Oklahoma, two sandhill cranes were shot and killed by some farking redneck.


What states have sandhill crane season?
Operational hunting seasons are now held annually in portions of Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. Nebraska is the only Central Flyway state that does not have a sandhill crane sport hunting season.  Aug 15, 2017
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Horine later told FWP wardens that he mistook the sheep for an elk."

If you can't ID the thing you are shooting at, you should not be a hunter.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mistook a big horn sheep for an elk?? Is his name Mr Farking Magoo?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mistook a big horn sheep for an elk?? Is his name Mr Farking Magoo?


He was lying to save himself $5000. They should have doubled the fine because of it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: FlashHarry: edmo: I get lusting after money. I get lusting after women. I get lusting after power.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

Me either. I am a gun owner. I am not opposed to hunting for food or for animal population control. But hunting for sport skeeves me the fark out.

Well he claims he thought it was an elk so I assume he was hunting for food. Unfortunately he can't tell a sheep from an elk so maybe he shouldn't be trusted to have any guns at all.


He was also hunting without a license, so I'm thinking the same as you.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.


Killing wild animals is a facet of power.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.


Good for you. Some people hunt and eat the meat. Just like our ancestors.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was jealousy. The ewe in the field next door to his house rejected his advances in favor of that Big Horn ram.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mistook a big horn sheep for an elk?? Is his name Mr Farking Magoo?


It's a wapit-easy mistake to make.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kona: question_dj: Rednecks just love killing things. In Oklahoma, two sandhill cranes were shot and killed by some farking redneck.

What states have sandhill crane season?
Operational hunting seasons are now held annually in portions of Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. Nebraska is the only Central Flyway state that does not have a sandhill crane sport hunting season.  Aug 15, 2017


Seriously, cranes?  The few cranes I've ever seen are spindly legged bits with long scrawny necks and long beaks.  Is there anything worth eating on a crane?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Seriously, cranes?  The few cranes I've ever seen are spindly legged bits with long scrawny necks and long beaks.  Is there anything worth eating on a crane?

What states have sandhill crane season?
Operational hunting seasons are now held annually in portions of Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. Nebraska is the only Central Flyway state that does not have a sandhill crane sport hunting season.  Aug 15, 2017

Seriously, cranes?  The few cranes I've ever seen are spindly legged bits with long scrawny necks and long beaks.  Is there anything worth eating on a crane?


It isn't about the meat, they like to watch unique things die. Killing the same animals over and over gets old. Gotta kill the rare stuff.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not that hard to even find those sheep.

I dig dinosaurs up there every summer and I've literally had one wander through right next to me when having lunch up on a bluff. Coulda reached out and touched it.

But I didn't. Those things are smelly.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Good for you. Some people hunt and eat the meat. Just like our ancestors.

I don't get lusting over killing wild animals.

Good for you. Some people hunt and eat the meat. Just like our ancestors.


I'm not opposed to hunting but "Just like our ancestors" is the worst excuse for anything. Our ancestors did a lot of dumb shiat and just because some dead idiots did it is no reason we should continue to do it. Our ancestors threw pots of shiat in the street and treated women like property but try that now and the HOA is all up in your business.
 
NTidd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Seriously, cranes?  The few cranes I've ever seen are spindly legged bits with long scrawny necks and long beaks.  Is there anything worth eating on a crane?

What states have sandhill crane season?
Operational hunting seasons are now held annually in portions of Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. Nebraska is the only Central Flyway state that does not have a sandhill crane sport hunting season.  Aug 15, 2017

Seriously, cranes?  The few cranes I've ever seen are spindly legged bits with long scrawny necks and long beaks.  Is there anything worth eating on a crane?


They're called "ribeye in the sky" for a reason.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dinodork: It's not that hard to even find those sheep.

I dig dinosaurs up there every summer and I've literally had one wander through right next to me when having lunch up on a bluff. Coulda reached out and touched it.

But I didn't. Those things are smelly.


A dinosaur?!?
 
