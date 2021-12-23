 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Victorian Christmas cards made it look like they were all tripping acid   (slate.com) divider line
    Christmas, Victorian Christmas cards, history of Charles Goodall, Nineteenth century cards, Victorian England, entire machinery of Christmas, amusing productions of Victorian card-makers, Christmas card  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laudanum
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lead poisoning.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ergot?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They were all tripping acid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cocaine?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What if STDs are a gateway to a different dimension, man?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Arsenic.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cocaine?


Fark user image
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IamSporko: waxbeans: Cocaine?

Fark user image


❄ 🤡  ❄ 🤡
 
wouldestous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
everything was full of jimson weed from the new world
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All that figgy pudding.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cocaine?


That was the 1980's not the 1880's.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because what we take as traditional Christmas imagery and  tradition now they were still gradually building. Sort of like looking at the old Zac Morris phone and wondering why anyone would have ever invented a cellphone without a high definition camera and web browser.

Fark user image
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

YVW
😊
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: Cocaine?

That was the 1980's not the 1880's.


Fark user image
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: Cocaine?

That was the 1980's not the 1880's.


Cocaine was discovered in the 1860s.

FTFA: German pharmaceutical company Merck began producing very small amounts of the drug in the early 1860s. Total output through the late 1870s was only about 50 grams a year. In the US, pharmaceutical company Parke Davis also began producing the drug.

One of the early enthusiasts for the drug was Sigmund Freud who was eager to gain fame and wealth so he could marry. He was interested in the opportunity offered by this new drug and began to experiment on himself and friends. He wrote to his fiancee, "I take very small doses of it regularly against depression and against indigestion and with the most brilliant of success."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Personal favorite:
Fark user image
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: Cocaine?

That was the 1980's not the 1880's.


Cocaine papers
Sigmund Freud
1884


Again, why do so many people assume I just pull things out of thin air?
I read a lot people !!!!!!
Rage
Table flip
🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌

F.M.M.L.
JFC.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: cowsaregoodeating: waxbeans: Cocaine?

That was the 1980's not the 1880's.

[Fark user image image 425x267]


/
I wonder if we had time travel, would it be illegal to travel to take products like that?

//
And if we could, would it case a crisis of over exploitation where there'd be no cocaine 10p years later?

///
Why is there a chocolate and coffee shortage but no dope shortage?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JessieL: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 570x863]

[Fark user image image 567x839]

[Fark user image image 476x730]

Personal favorite:
[Fark user image image 485x690]


That's definitely stuff you come up with one late nite after doing major lines
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baka-san: Laudanum


Absinthe.
 
