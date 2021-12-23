 Skip to content
(Space.com)   After delays, Webb Telescope currently scheduled for launch at the one moment nobody with family at home will be free to watch it live   (space.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, European Space Agency, Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope, Christmas Day launch, Space exploration, biggest space telescope, Webb space telescope, English-language  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Past performance is no guarantee but the odds are incredibly high against this actually going on time. The damn thing is cursed.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were around family this year, I'd have this on the tv.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem for me, half my family is out for covid so we will be home by ourselves. I will be happily making pasta for dinner in my new pasta maker and the kids will be absorbed into their new screens.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be watching, hopefully (ha!) it won't be delayed again. I bet Mylanta and Tums sales are through the roof around mission control.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do only people with family's celebrate Christmas now?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for launch
Ignition
Go for throttle u...

Oh god, where'd that flying sleigh come from!
Ah!  Reindeer everywhere... Abort! Abort!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EarthGirlsareEasySwimmingPool (Aliens zoom in on the swimming pool from space)

Alien1:  Ah!  She's removing her breastplate!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And risk hitting Santa??
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The telescope very exciting, the launch not so much, if it blows up I will see the replays.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Central time it'll be earlier than Christmas stuff. I have an alarm set, and will probably kick my nephew out of the rack to watch with me.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Central time it'll be earlier than Christmas stuff. I have an alarm set, and will probably kick my nephew out of the rack to watch with me.


I really should say, "currently scheduled earlier than Christmas stuff".
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Forcast isnt looking too hot.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just don't forget to take the lens cap off.
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a perfect day. Possible scenarios with family gatherings Christmas day
Scenario 1, launch happens succesfully: "ooohhh that was sooo cool! Let's talk about science!"
Scenario 2, launch happens unseccesfully:
"Oh my God, did anyone get hurt?!? That explosion was crazy huge! Let's talk about science!"
Scenario 3, no launch:
"So, uhh what should we talk about? The coming collapse of democracy at the hands of the GoP while the DNC does nothing but pat each other on the back for the newest fad social policy moves? Rampant pandemic infections and fatalities with a new unchecked variant? Cascading failures in the Healthcare system leading to badly trialed deaths skyrocketing? A lack of basic survival skills in the community guaranteeing 'victory garden' style food augmentation leading to starvation when the supply chain inevitably fails?"
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think its scheduled for like 230am HST, so maybe I'll still be awake, but I expect to have too much wine prior.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Do only people with family's celebrate Christmas now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA:

Webb, however, will be roughly 1,000,000 miles (1,609,344 km) from our planet.

I didn't expect such amateurishness from space.com

Stating "roughly" 1 million miles and then converting it to metric with 7-digit precision.  Gah.

FYI, L2 is roughly 1.5 million km away (59055117897.6 inches).
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HoveringFungus: This is a perfect day. Possible scenarios with family gatherings Christmas day
Scenario 1, launch happens succesfully: "ooohhh that was sooo cool! Let's talk about science!"
Scenario 2, launch happens unseccesfully:
"Oh my God, did anyone get hurt?!? That explosion was crazy huge! Let's talk about science!"
Scenario 3, no launch:
"So, uhh what should we talk about? The coming collapse of democracy at the hands of the GoP while the DNC does nothing but pat each other on the back for the newest fad social policy moves? Rampant pandemic infections and fatalities with a new unchecked variant? Cascading failures in the Healthcare system leading to badly trialed deaths skyrocketing? A lack of basic survival skills in the community guaranteeing 'victory garden' style food augmentation leading to starvation when the supply chain inevitably fails?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy. The telescope keeps getting delayed because there something that they don't want us to see.

/doesn't actually believe this
//adjusts tin foil hat just a little
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who cares what time it launches. It's the stuff it shows after is what everyone is concerned about.

Also this project has been expensive and going on for a while now. It's extremely complicated and it can't be fixed of anything goes wrong. Good luck you amazing guys.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Finally, the astronomers will all be able to stop crying and throwing up everywhere.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CluelessMoron:
I didn't expect such amateurishness from space.com


I haven't bothered with space.com ever, really. That site just oozes dumbed-down pop-sci.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lrrr of Omicron Persei 8:   The humans are watching us with their new telescope!  Perverts!  This enrages me.  Send more virus to Earth!
 
