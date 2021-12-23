 Skip to content
(Independent)   What the cluck   (independent.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the foods just so-so, maybe you were taken in by the marketing campaign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I'm here to eat animal parts... what? NO! Not that part! SO DISGUSTING!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Should've gone for Dim Sum
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd pay  a little extra for that
 
blodyholy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think this is the real takeaway from that Twitter feed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I think this is the real takeaway from that Twitter feed:

[Fark user image 679x382]


Bean-flickin' good.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: If the foods just so-so, maybe you were taken in by the marketing campaign.

[Fark user image 520x720]


Looks like Mary Tyler Moore and Betty White.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: "I'm here to eat animal parts... what? NO! Not that part! SO DISGUSTING!"


To be fair, many vegetables are like that too.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: blodyholy: I think this is the real takeaway from that Twitter feed:

[Fark user image 679x382]

Bean-flickin' good.


That, and I think 'Finger lickin' good' would hold up here as well.

/*shudder*
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
KFC is the trashiest food in the history of trash food.  People deserve any chicken heads they get with their food.

/fake chicken head for clicks and attention is fake
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, wtf? What do you think you're eating? It's an animal. It's not impossible that something gets missed. Just did a quick search and the United Kingdom eats approximately 875 million chickens a year. She's lucky it was just a head. you've probably eaten chicken assholes 1000 times and not even known it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - Finger Lickin' Good
Youtube E_W2WtHOxH4
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What?? No lawsuit??    Oh, UK
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I think this is the real takeaway from that Twitter feed:

[Fark user image image 679x382]


Now, that, i would definitely pay more for.
This should be a chain
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What kind of birdbrain would let that get in?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm really shocked that the picture of the original fried chicken head hadn't turned up yet, or Mile The Headless Chicken
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

