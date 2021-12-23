 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Woman goes into labor at McDonald's, hops up on the counter and 'gives birth' to McBaby   (kidspot.com.au) divider line
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she want fries with that?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story made me grimace
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...then they put it to work at 2.25/hour
 
cefm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that where the McRib comes from?  Now I understand why it's only limited availability.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"However, it has been reported that the woman supposedly giving birth - was in fact, part of a social experiment."


I hope all of these people involved become constipated for a few days, followed by torrential diarrhea.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would have been funnier if it was at Hungry Jack's
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
why did subby put the words "gives birth" in quotes??

its not a euphemism and there's not a lot of other words for that
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: why did subby put the words "gives birth" in quotes??

its not a euphemism and there's not a lot of other words for that


Because it was staged
 
sandbar67
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
excuse me but this has cheese on it. I said no cheese
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sandbar67: excuse me but this has cheese on it. I said no cheese


They F*CK You at The Drive Thru! (Joe Pesci)
Youtube V66XdulPrBM
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kid's pot? What kind of a farked up website wastes pot on kids? Leave it for the adults, assholes!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't she just do it quietly in the bathroom like a teenager?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How long in the fryer for a McBaby?
 
