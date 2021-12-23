 Skip to content
Got a cold? It's probably Covid
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, my debilitating sinus pain and headache last weekend turned out to be a dental abscess.

/Wait...that's not lucky!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good.  I presumed that this was just the rapid change of pressure and increased allergens in my house, but I appreciate the gift of paranoia for Christmas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this becoming such a regular thing I should say "Crap, I'll just stay home for a week until I feel better?" I mean, writing out of ignorance here admittedly, but does COVID go away after a certain period of time like a cold or are you the walking plague forever?

We hear a lot about avoiding it or getting it but not really much about getting over it beyond death and horse paste. Is there a solid reference on recovery outcomes out there to peruse? I expect it's hard to quantify but surely a lot of people are getting mild cases yet are never diagnosed or treated yet survive.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Is this becoming such a regular thing I should say "Crap, I'll just stay home for a week until I feel better?" I mean, writing out of ignorance here admittedly, but does COVID go away after a certain period of time like a cold or are you the walking plague forever?

We hear a lot about avoiding it or getting it but not really much about getting over it beyond death and horse paste. Is there a solid reference on recovery outcomes out there to peruse? I expect it's hard to quantify but surely a lot of people are getting mild cases yet are never diagnosed or treated yet survive.


Tbh, you should always stay home if you're feeling sick. Dunno what psychotic workhouse bullshiat derailed society into into not doing that or when, but here we are.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, except for when it's not.  The 4 year old and I are both on our second round of mild colds in a month (for me it was one day of low fever, followed by headache and a little chest congestion) , and both of us continue to test negative.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a cold. It wasn't.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the symptoms in a Nyquil commercial are now Covid symptoms.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I had a cold. It wasn't.


Wow. Hot.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes it was a cold.
Stop the fear porn.

Triple jabbed here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't most of us have throats? And, no we have to worry about sores?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I mean, writing out of ignorance here admittedly, but does COVID go away after a certain period of time like a cold or are you the walking plague forever?


Once you have a confirmed case, you have to isolate for 10 days (or 7, depending on who you listen to), by which time it's done its business on you and died off. In the mean time your body is just repairing itself and getting you back up to strength, and once you're fit enough, you're no longer contagious. If it was still in your system, you'd know it.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have kids.  I've spot tested 3 or 4 times, but the reality is we _always_ have stuffy noses and at any given time, at least one person is snotty and coughing.  I'll be more worried if there's a temp but I'm pretty sure no-one with young kids is going to be testing every time someone coughs.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
three negative tests said it wasn't COVID.

though neither i nor my wife have ever had colds linger for this long.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B0redd: Yes. Yes it was a cold.
Stop the fear porn.

Triple jabbed here.


i know a couple of triple-jabbed people who are now enjoying a visit from Old Saint Omicron.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our kids are still masked up at school, and they haven't brought any colds home this year. Part of me hopes they never go back to maskless schools.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aint skeerd. FearmongerMitter
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Well, except for when it's not.  The 4 year old and I are both on our second round of mild colds in a month (for me it was one day of low fever, followed by headache and a little chest congestion) , and both of us continue to test negative.


This.

My family, including both grade school kids, is fully vaxxed. We've been passing a cold around to each other for over a week. Someone gets it, has headache and runny nose for a day or two, then feels fine and someone else gets same thing. All of us have taken multiple COVID tests and all negative so far.

I'm actually taking my third COVID test right now, since we just found out that my wife's cousin we spent a couple hours with over the weekend has tested positive. The results just came in:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: I have kids.  I've spot tested 3 or 4 times, but the reality is we _always_ have stuffy noses and at any given time, at least one person is snotty and coughing.  I'll be more worried if there's a temp but I'm pretty sure no-one with young kids is going to be testing every time someone coughs.


This

The twin equations are 2.5, the eldest is 8

There is less time between colds than there is time spent with a cold.
The late November bronchitis was fun
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just scheduled a test for 4 o'clock.  I don't even feel sick, I just feel stoned, but I haven't smoked in quite some time so I figure I might as well get it checked.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Our kids are still masked up at school, and they haven't brought any colds home this year. Part of me hopes they never go back to maskless schools.


Yeah that's the dream.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: B0redd: Yes. Yes it was a cold.
Stop the fear porn.

Triple jabbed here.

i know a couple of triple-jabbed people who are now enjoying a visit from Old Saint Omicron.


Fair dinkum but I bet they dont die.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How about just flem and occasionally sneezing with a little ick feels?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Naw, it's just Anthrax. You'll be... fine.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this becoming such a regular thing I should say "Crap, I'll just stay home for a week until I feel better?" I mean, writing out of ignorance here admittedly, but does COVID go away after a certain period of time like a cold or are you the walking plague forever?

We hear a lot about avoiding it or getting it but not really much about getting over it beyond death and horse paste. Is there a solid reference on recovery outcomes out there to peruse? I expect it's hard to quantify but surely a lot of people are getting mild cases yet are never diagnosed or treated yet survive.


For most people, it does go away after a week or so, but some people do get "long covid", or continuing complications afterwards.  For myself, while the fever and most of the other symptoms were gone in a week, I still had a lot of fatigue for a couple of months afterwards, and I still (6 months later) find myself taking far more afternoon naps than I used to.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lots of people are learning that they have seasonal allergies since now every sniffle is loaded with paranoia.

Not COVID and not going away? Hello and welcome to seasonal allergy town. You're probably allergic to juniper pollen.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Body's immune response acting like an immune response? Shocked, I say!

This is why I've always hated the term "cold-like symptoms".

/get vaccinated
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cleek: B0redd: Yes. Yes it was a cold.
Stop the fear porn.

Triple jabbed here.

i know a couple of triple-jabbed people who are now enjoying a visit from Old Saint Omicron.


That's me. Oldest kid has it too, double jab. We think she was at a superspreader, and mine was from work. Masks at home, canceled extended family Xmas. Last year it was youngest and MIL.

/sad shrug
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the congestion and headaches I've had since 2019 are because of the refinery next door.

But on the other hand, I can smell the refinery, which is my instant COVID test.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UberDave:

Luckily, my debilitating sianus pain and headache last weekend turned out to be a dental abscess.
/Wait...that's not lucky!

Now be honest ok. Also it's not the dental abscess causing it.
 
fsufan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My cold is from my 3 y/o granddaughter coughing in my face while I was showing her a Santa Clause video. First one in nearly 2 years. Took a rapid test and I am in the clear. I'm a triple shot
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

koder: edmo: Is this becoming such a regular thing I should say "Crap, I'll just stay home for a week until I feel better?" I mean, writing out of ignorance here admittedly, but does COVID go away after a certain period of time like a cold or are you the walking plague forever?

We hear a lot about avoiding it or getting it but not really much about getting over it beyond death and horse paste. Is there a solid reference on recovery outcomes out there to peruse? I expect it's hard to quantify but surely a lot of people are getting mild cases yet are never diagnosed or treated yet survive.

Tbh, you should always stay home if you're feeling sick. Dunno what psychotic workhouse bullshiat derailed society into into not doing that or when, but here we are.


It's always one jerk at a job that screws it for everyone else.  Either they are always laying out on Monday or Friday, making the boss require a Drs note.  Or worse, they refuse to stay home when they are sick and the boss starts thinking that nothing short of death is a good reason to stay home.

It only takes one idjit to ruin a decent work set up.  That's how we end up with bosses requiring multiple notes and still docking our paycheck.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Don't most of us have throats? And, no we have to worry about sores?


Your mom certainly has a sore throat after last night!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

B0redd: Yes. Yes it was a cold.
Stop the fear porn.

Triple jabbed here.


Same with me and my wife.  I wish it was covid, because my cough would have been over 2 weeks ago.

Had a breakthrough case in the spring, only felt sick for 5 days.  This is my nearly annual sinus infection, which lasts around a month.
 
TheRealist II
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Along with even if you have no symptoms what so ever ( asymptomatic ) you will have this new variant of covid regardless of number of shots you get , seems like the powers that be are doubling down once again !!!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

B0redd: Yes. Yes it was a cold.
Stop the fear porn.

Triple jabbed here.


I'm double jabbed.

This Sunday I were at the hospital, had lots of interaction.

Yesterday I developed a sore throat and the sniffles.

Today its the same, and I also have fatique requiring me to sleep every 6 hours or so.

It's Covid, the Omicron variant. The incubation time matches as well.

So... I'll self isolate for 14 days, and it'll likely pass, since well, double jabbed.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheRealist II: Along with even if you have no symptoms what so ever ( asymptomatic ) you will have this new variant of covid regardless of number of shots you get , seems like the powers that be are doubling down once again !!!


Imagine being so scared of "the powers that be" (what is this, Vince Russo-era WCW?) that you won't go see the doctor when you get sick.  How big is your truck?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: edmo: Is this becoming such a regular thing I should say "Crap, I'll just stay home for a week until I feel better?" I mean, writing out of ignorance here admittedly, but does COVID go away after a certain period of time like a cold or are you the walking plague forever?

We hear a lot about avoiding it or getting it but not really much about getting over it beyond death and horse paste. Is there a solid reference on recovery outcomes out there to peruse? I expect it's hard to quantify but surely a lot of people are getting mild cases yet are never diagnosed or treated yet survive.

For most people, it does go away after a week or so, but some people do get "long covid", or continuing complications afterwards.  For myself, while the fever and most of the other symptoms were gone in a week, I still had a lot of fatigue for a couple of months afterwards, and I still (6 months later) find myself taking far more afternoon naps than I used to.


Maybe you're just lazy?

/NTTAWWT
 
