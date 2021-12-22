 Skip to content
 
(CBS Sacramento)   Pilot and person on the ground survive plane crashing into a home on, of course, Miracle Drive   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Placer County, California, Auburn, California, Sacramento metropolitan area, Cessna 172, Sacramento County, California, Sacramento, California, plenty of planes, power lines  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be a Hallmark movie, seriously, like Friday, check your local listings.

She's an overworked high powered attorney headed back home to New Hampshire where her cell phone doesn't get any reception. He's a part time pilot, full time artisinal christmas ornament maker... the rest writes itself.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The word 'miracle' seems to be used about most plane crashes. If nobody dies it's a miracle, if only a few people die it's a miracle more didn't, if one person survives that's a miracle and if nobody does then it's a miracle nobody on the ground was killed. I know it gets clicks or sells newspapers but maybe give it a rest.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: crashed through a line of trees and then landed on top of her neighbor's home.

That explains the homeowner surviving, but the pilot must have needed an underwear change.
 
