(CNN)   December 23rd is the holiest of holidays, Festivus. So ditch your tinsel, put up your pole, and air your grievances to right   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Seinfeld, Festivus, George Costanza, Jerry Stiller, Frank Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, airing of grievances, missed family gatherings  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've got a bone to pick with subby.  He forgot the "feats of strength".
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: I've got a bone to pick with subby.  He forgot the "feats of strength".


Sounds like you have a grievance to air this year ;)
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy hell, that episode first aired in *1997*

Back when if you were referencing a show the same age you'd be talking about the All in the Family and Sanford & Son Christmas episodes.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seinfeld was a terrible show for awful people.

And Festivus was "inspired" by a writer's abusive childhood.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I've got a bone to pick with subby.  He forgot the "feats of strength".


You got a problem with me!?

/not subby
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Holy hell, that episode first aired in *1997*

Back when if you were referencing a show the same age you'd be talking about the All in the Family and Sanford & Son Christmas episodes.


The first episode was in '89. It wasn't until the last season that they even begin to have cell phones or even pagers. There's an episode or two in previous seasons where Jerry has a bag phone in his car but that's about it.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My grievance?

I hate it when headlines forget the essential word "the" that would make a sentence grammatically correct.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Seinfeld was a terrible show for awful people.

And Festivus was "inspired" by a writer's abusive childhood.


Look at how edgy this guy is!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$10 a month? Discovery+ is only $4.99!
 
Pew
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When humorless writer meets comedic premise. Thanks, CNN!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Boojum2k: Seinfeld was a terrible show for awful people.

And Festivus was "inspired" by a writer's abusive childhood.

Look at how edgy this guy is!


That is a good summary of the entire show.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Peter von Nostrand: Boojum2k: Seinfeld was a terrible show for awful people.

And Festivus was "inspired" by a writer's abusive childhood.

Look at how edgy this guy is!

That is a good summary of the entire show.


Could you BE anymore edgy?

/wait, wrong show
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Boojum2k: Seinfeld was a terrible show for awful people.

And Festivus was "inspired" by a writer's abusive childhood.

Look at how edgy this guy is!


I like the show but the backstory on festivus is truly bizarre. I read it and laughed through it and then sort of marinated in how bizarre and traumatizing the whole thing had to have been and felt bad about still laughing in a shocked horror way.

The story came out fairly recently, in case you haven't seen it.

I may be an awful person.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Holy hell, that episode first aired in *1997*

Back when if you were referencing a show the same age you'd be talking about the All in the Family and Sanford & Son Christmas episodes.


How do you think I feel? I saw the episode of Happy Days when Fonzie got invited to the Cunningham's for Christmas on its first broadcast.
I officially have a grievance with Mr Coffee Nerves. He made me feel old, and that's not nice.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: Seinfeld was a terrible show for awful people.

And Festivus was "inspired" by a writer's abusive childhood.


You seem fun
 
