 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   "I know for sure that I will not leave Ukraine [if Russia invades]. I will not live under occupation," said a 51-year-old doctor, wife, mother of three, and gardener. "I would kill." Could you say the same?   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Russia, Ukraine, Military, World War II, ragtag group of Ukrainian volunteers, military equipment, Vladimir Putin, Military of Ukraine  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dersk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russia invades Ukraine, I will not leave Ukraine.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So say we all!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked with a few Ukrainian folks. They don't seem like the type of people you pick a fight with unless you just plan total nuclear annihilation.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014. The mass graves full of Russian soldiers should have tipped you off.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014. The mass graves full of Russian soldiers should have tipped you off.


It's funny, the ferocity that a person fighting for their independence really changes the dynamic of battle when their oppressors are forced to try and invade.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of the Stalin defensive line is still in workable condition. Last time I was in Kyiv I remember hearing from our driver that several of the government buildings and even the layouts of main thoroughfares had been specifically constructed by the Soviets to serve as fortifications against invasion. It's not exactly a soft target.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If Russia invades Ukraine, I will not leave my country.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man this thread is gonna reek of musk cologne and tough guys.
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're one NATO country intervening away from WW3. Some Russian mouthpiece articles claimed a reinforcement pact with millions of Chinese troops in support of Russia. In turn, Russia provides something for Taiwan.

I couldn't finish reading it because the validity of things are so farked coming out of both countries. So I just kinda operate expecting the possibility. Like the Donbas chem attack on Dec 24.

Either way. Appreciate what time we have left, you never know what tomorrow will bring.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread made me check the clock. 100 seconds to midnight - closest it has ever been since it was created.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Ukrainian who's 51 now would have lived the first 20 years of their life under Soviet occupation
 
Grognard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wobambo: This thread made me check the clock. 100 seconds to midnight - closest it has ever been since it was created.


I should imagine it will be closer soon as that statement was from January of this year.  Things do seem a tad bit more tense.  We are not doing a great deal to drive any wedges between the Russians and the Chinese.  We might consider something that does that, such as perhaps endeavoring to calm things down between Russia and Ukraine.
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, I would flee.  I have marketable enough skills to be successful in another country.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: We're one NATO country intervening away from WW3. Some Russian mouthpiece articles claimed a reinforcement pact with millions of Chinese troops in support of Russia. In turn, Russia provides something for Taiwan.

I couldn't finish reading it because the validity of things are so farked coming out of both countries. So I just kinda operate expecting the possibility. Like the Donbas chem attack on Dec 24.

Either way. Appreciate what time we have left, you never know what tomorrow will bring.


Whatever tomorrow brings, I'll be there.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dersk: If Russia invades Ukraine, I will not leave Ukraine.


I will not buy this record, it is scratched.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Putin is such an asshole. He's completely lost it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I probably wouldn't say the same - including not being the subject of a news article about it - to not tip of Russia about our plans, and to not make myself a target.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't Ukraine occupied by mostly by neo nazis?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tuxq: We're one NATO country intervening away from WW3. Some Russian mouthpiece articles claimed a reinforcement pact with millions of Chinese troops in support of Russia. In turn, Russia provides something for Taiwan.


But I watched a documentary that said 600 million screaming Chinamen were on *our* side.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vlad is going to find out the hard way nobody speaks French in the Ukraine
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am lucky enough to live in Canada, where there is no serious concern about having to fight anyone in the foreseeable future.

But let's do the thought experiment:  If we had to fight, geography says it would most likely be the US - which would crush us in a conventional war before they'd even realized they were fighting one.

On the other hand, the US has a pretty bad record when it comes to guerilla warfare.  I wouldn't want to be an American occupier in Canada, I would bet on the lifespan of such people being measured in weeks before they had some kind of accident.  The US can't afford to have enough soldiers on occupation duty for them all to cover each other while policing a population of 34 million.

So yeah, I think if it came to my country being invaded, I'd fight.  But not in a uniform or in an organized fashion.  It'd be more like killing soldiers whenever the opportunity arose.  And I think ultimately you'd find we'd either get carpet bombed into a thin paste or we'd drive them out.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: This thread made me check the clock. 100 seconds to midnight - closest it has ever been since it was created.


The doomsday clock is and always was bullshiat.  It's completely and underlying subjective.   It's no different than your typical psychic or palm reader.

No, I take that back.  Psychics are only scamming you for pocket change, not for politics.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I am lucky enough to live in Canada, where there is no serious concern about having to fight anyone in the foreseeable future.

But let's do the thought experiment:  If we had to fight, geography says it would most likely be the US - which would crush us in a conventional war before they'd even realized they were fighting one.

On the other hand, the US has a pretty bad record when it comes to guerilla warfare.  I wouldn't want to be an American occupier in Canada, I would bet on the lifespan of such people being measured in weeks before they had some kind of accident.  The US can't afford to have enough soldiers on occupation duty for them all to cover each other while policing a population of 34 million.

So yeah, I think if it came to my country being invaded, I'd fight.  But not in a uniform or in an organized fashion.  It'd be more like killing soldiers whenever the opportunity arose.  And I think ultimately you'd find we'd either get carpet bombed into a thin paste or we'd drive them out.


Except the vast majority of the Canadian population lives within 100 miles of the US border.   The rest can be essentially ignored.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The rest can be essentially ignored.


I did.  It's 'around 34 million near the border, the rest is a rounding error'.  That doesn't change the math regarding occupation.  There aren't enough Americans to police us if we don't want to be policed.  You'd have to permanently assign 1% of your population to the work, because any less and any soldier out of sight of their unit would be in danger of being murdered.  They'd have to go to the bathroom with the buddy system.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Parthenogenetic: tuxq: We're one NATO country intervening away from WW3. Some Russian mouthpiece articles claimed a reinforcement pact with millions of Chinese troops in support of Russia. In turn, Russia provides something for Taiwan.

But I watched a documentary that said 600 million screaming Chinamen were on *our* side.


Actually, that was a very well crafted and thought out film, and at the time, there was a major split between the Soviet Union and the People's Republic of China.   They even occasionally fought border skirmishes.  Which puts the lie to the idea that two nuclear powers who come to blows inevitable must go nuclear.

However, I digress.

Times change.  USSR no longer exists, and Mao is long dead.  Political alignments shift over time.  Do try to keep up.

/Red Dawn is the most subtle anti-war film ever made.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.