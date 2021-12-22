 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   The city of Saginaw has $52 million and doesn't know how to spend it. Helpful ideas for spending $52 million in the comments   (mlive.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Send a bit to Flint
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'd say "hookers and blow" but that's already like 90% of Saginaw's economy.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It'll take me four days to hitchhike there, but I'll give you the details then.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Put it all on red.
 
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Exluddite: It'll take me four days to hitchhike there, but I'll give you the details then.


From there.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How many thousand dollar checks is that? Start with A in the local phone book and start mailing them out.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

rider_you_know: Exluddite: It'll take me four days to hitchhike there, but I'll give you the details then.

From there.


Well I didn't have the cash for bus fare to leave in the first place, how else am I going to get back?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*Goes to Saginaw*

Allow me to introduce myself. I am a man of wealth and taste.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
venmo me... p­leco­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]kraf­ar­tlu­*com
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

bloobeary: How many thousand dollar checks is that? Start with A in the local phone book and start mailing them out.


Or, it's Michigan -- save it for the inevitable killer cop lawsuit that the city is going to have to pay out. It's just a matter of time.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
cheese
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Embezzle it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Corner the Mackinac Island fudge market
 
dittybopper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bloobeary: How many thousand dollar checks is that? Start with A in the local phone book and start mailing them out.


Didn't you graduate Third Grade?

52,000,000 / 1,000 = 52,000.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Start a clay pipe factory.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: bloobeary: How many thousand dollar checks is that? Start with A in the local phone book and start mailing them out.

Didn't you graduate Third Grade?

52,000,000 / 1,000 = 52,000.


According to Wikipedia, Saginaw has a population of around 50,000, so you could send a $1,000 check to every living person in the city.

But a better idea would be to be fiscally responsible and save at least some of that money for a rainy day fund.
 
eKonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Has a suggestion...
 
The Envoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fund school meals for as many kids for as long as possible, as that will have the longest-lasting impact.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They can ask for ideas the German city of Mainz, which got more than a billion.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
dittybopper:  But a better idea would be to be fiscally responsible and save at least some of that money for a rainy day fund.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spend it all on Scratch-offs and pull tabs.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
104 girls at the same time
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A. Squid & Associates Consulting is happy to offer our services in finding the best use of this money. After an exhaustive search, and after deducting our fees, we're confident that we can find a suitable project for the remaining $2m.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know those guitars that are like... double guitars?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's about $1000 for every resident of Saginaw. If you really want economic stimulus, just give it to them. Alternatively, give a larger amount to just the poor.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stroker and Hoop Furries
Youtube mV_IpY6ia0c
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Buy a new town name.

/Otisburg
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: Buy a new town name.

/Otisburg


Shaginaw, baby!
 
