 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Somewhere, Alanis Morissette just had an orgasm   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Ironic, Volunteer fire department, Firefighting, massive fire, fire station, Township of Rideau Lakes, significant loss, volunteer fire department, Firefighter  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I bet the hipsters did this.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If true. Good for her.
 
OblivionToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it ironic? Don't you think?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Harry Met Sally Spoof - Ruddy Hell, It's Harry & Paul!
Youtube -_VI1QzPhE8
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Say what now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Giggity.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sithon: If true. Good for her.


Come again?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the department that just hired the pyro chief?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dave Coulier unavailable for comment.

/Cut it out!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alanis' underwater utopia.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok, why isn't this ironic? Always fark this up in my head.

Is it because they didn't get a call for the fire?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's meeting the man of her dreams!
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Alanis Morissette just had an orgasm

Yeah, well, I've been busy.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.