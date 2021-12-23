 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Army vet infiltrated the KKK and discovered a bunch of cops   (apnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Hero, Ku Klux Klan, Joseph Moore, White supremacy, Law enforcement agency, undercover work, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida law enforcement, J. Edgar Hoover  
•       •       •

1356 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think there was a skit on Rowan and Martin's Laugh In once where there was a hippie party going on in a house and itt turned out that all the 'hippies' at the party were undercover narcs spying on each other not knowing everyone else were also undercover narcs.
/Brown McCann shoes shoulda told 'em.
//too obscure?
///I'm old.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we supposed to be surprised by this?

F*cking racist pigs.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is my surprised face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name (Live on BBC Radio)
Youtube qvcotaYpHrQ
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero, indeed
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKAB
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Water is also wet.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Surprised he didn't find a lot of Army guys there too.

There used to be a saying in the Army:  You can take the boy out of the klan but you can't take the klan out of the boy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next time infiltrate the police dept and see how many klan members are in it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is the obvious tag out back having the shiat beat out of it by some klan kop?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is the obvious tag out back having the shiat beat out of it by some klan kop?


Obvious tag would fit too but between being a Veteran and exposing klan kops I think hero works well.,
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's so close to the actual point that police departments are crawling with white supremacists by design.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x283]


N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's Florida. He didn't need to go undercover, most of the asshole cops in Florida wear it on their sleeve.

And I mean that literally.

Once upon a time the Hillsborough County Sheriff's had a group of officers that formed a "Christian Brotherhood", complete with their own little patches. If you weren't white and saw that patch......well, you either ran or you went missing for a few days. All of this was out in the open.

The FBI isn't very good at their job, is what I'm saying.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops and Klan go hand in hand
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.


Also he blew his cover to his family, got cut off, then they came back and asked him to work again? Did I read that right?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.


Narratives don't push themselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Hero, indeed


Sgt Romero?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In Aubrey, Tx I was going to the park with my son and went down the wrong road.  I was on a cul-de-sac and u turned, and saw a NAZI flag on the guy's garage wall.  I wish I had a cell camera at the time.  I'd have sent it to the news stations.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Black: He's so close to the actual point that police departments are crawling with white supremacists by design.


Indeed.  The police were designed that way from the very start.

American police departments have their origins in the slave patrols of the antebellum South.  Later on, northern cities organized their police departments coincidentally at the exact same time the Great Migration was causing an influx of new black residents.

Policing in America has always been about enforcing white supremacy.  And everyone you see displaying a "thin blue line" flag or sticker is fully aware of that fact, and supports it.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.


He said, at this point, he believes coming out of the shadows and publicly discussing his story is the best way to protect himself and his family.
"We have had to change our names. We have tried to move, we have had our address placed in confidentiality. However, there are people that have investigative capacities that have tracked us, they've uncovered our names," Moore said. In recent months, people connected to the klan have appeared at his house, he said. Moore alerted the FBI and filed a report with the local sheriff's office.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cloverock70: tzzhc4: Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.

He said, at this point, he believes coming out of the shadows and publicly discussing his story is the best way to protect himself and his family.
"We have had to change our names. We have tried to move, we have had our address placed in confidentiality. However, there are people that have investigative capacities that have tracked us, they've uncovered our names," Moore said. In recent months, people connected to the klan have appeared at his house, he said. Moore alerted the FBI and filed a report with the local sheriff's office.


He filed a report with the local Sheriff's office? Why not just file the report while they are on your doorstep? I was hoping we could take care of this right here in Braindead.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is my surprised face.

[Fark user image 320x480]


Why's your surprised face a Canadian, eh buddy?
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: tzzhc4: Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.

Also he blew his cover to his family, got cut off, then they came back and asked him to work again? Did I read that right?


Yeah, exactly. That is some made up TV police drama nonsense. I bet he was an Army Ranger too, hahahaha.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reads article.  2 over 15 years were mentioned.  Plus 1 prison guard.

If they were targeting law enforcement as he said at the top, they did a poor job of it.

I honestly expected more.

But to hoin the KKK you have to accept that you are proudly racist.  Most people don't think they are.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


They do like their skull imagery
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guy's a hero.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: Something about this story seems very fishy. Why would a FBI informant living under an assumed name do an interview, let them take pictures and give personally identifiable details? Seems like either some really crappy opsec or someone trying to take credit for what other people did.


I'm assuming his name and locations were misrepresented in the article to protect his identity, and that the picture was an altered stock photo, perhaps of a deceased person, or he's had his appearance changed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No sh*t Sherlock
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.