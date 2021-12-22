 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Those of yinz familiar with Pittsburgh's Hill District, might want to know officials just busted a dumpster diver. A 260 pound black bear   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Hunting, black bear, Dumpster diving, first sighting, Pennsylvania Game Commission, male bear, English-language films, Raccoon  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a little guy, about the same weight as Big Ben.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad when racial profiling keeps a hard working bear from providing for his family
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear immediately got tazered for not complying with the officer.

The polar bear in Fox Chapel, however, was let off with a warning.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those of the yinz familiar with Pittsburgh's Hill District know that your headline is racist.  It's just a bear!
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Discrimination against gays and blacks at the same time.

Nice.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Billy Strings 12/2/18 Ole Slew Foot
Youtube iOu_J7nfbkA
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Smarter than your average bear!
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I gatta go dahn t' Pants-n-Nat and git some skoo' close.

/ grew up in the 'Burgh

/ my brother said the accent sounds like a mix of the Brooklyn and Hillbilly accents.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.