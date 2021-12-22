 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNEM Saginaw)   Someone ordered the porterhouse well done at Lula's Restaurant   (wnem.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Discrimination, Charter townships in Michigan, Core issues in ethics, Administrative divisions, downtown Owosso, Owosso Township, Michigan, Owosso Public Safety Department, Racism  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a spicy meatball!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a farking shame. It sounds like a local joint, and any family business going up in flames is sad.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cajun style!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder what greek lightning statistics are like in the Covid Era.

/not to imply anything about this fire
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Team Medium Rare.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I honestly thought the headline meant Trump was having dinner in Brazil's former president.

FARK never fails to surprise me.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*with
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember when my favorite gyro joint exploded. Sad day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.